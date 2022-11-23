×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Nelson Mandela Bay athletes gear up for 1City Marathon and 21km

Strong field expected for event at Fairview racecourse in December

Premium
By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 23 November 2022

Athletes are gearing up to shine in the Nelson Mandela Bay 1City Marathon and 21km at the Fairview racecourse in Greenbushes on Saturday December 3.

Top Gqeberha road runner Kelly van Vliet of Nedbank Running Club missed out on the 2021 race due to injury and is excited, looking healthy and in good shape for the 2022 edition...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Cannabis market growth 'stuck in bureaucracy' say weed enthusiasts at annual ...
Dawn Humphries

Most Read