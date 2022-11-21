There are, however, other forms of cheating which, according to KZNA, relate to some runners allowing other athletes to run with their race bibs. Among those charged are runners who provided incorrect qualification information.
Ugly spectre of cheating: Comrades reveals 9 runners face disqualification
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
The spectre of cheating in the world famous Comrades Marathon has again reared its ugly head with KwaZulu-Natal Athletics (KZNA) revealing on Monday that nine runners could face disqualification.
KZNA president Steve Mkasi said the body has concluded its investigations into alleged cheating during this year’s down run in August. They have sent official communication to the concerned athletes, who have seven days to respond to the notification or face disciplinary action.
“As the provincial athletics body in KwaZulu-Natal, we would like to send a clear message to athletes to desist from cheating in any form. These investigations are in line with us standing up for the rules of the sport and not condoning cheating in any form,” Mkasi said.
Most of the charges against the athletes relate to them not running the length of the 90km course, discovered after a number of runners’ timing chips were not recorded at certain points of the route.
There are, however, other forms of cheating which, according to KZNA, relate to some runners allowing other athletes to run with their race bibs. Among those charged are runners who provided incorrect qualification information.
To participate in the Comrades Marathon runners are required to complete a recognised full marathon in under 4 hr 50 min. They are seeded in batches based on the marathon times they have run.
It is common knowledge in running circles that some runners get others to run the qualifying races for them.
“Some athletes are charged with multiple offences, some of which originated in qualification or other events and they will be disciplined on each offence,” Mkasi said.
Athletes who accept the findings have been informed of the disciplinary procedures to be applied. These include, but are not restricted to, being removed from the 2022 Comrades results, a period of suspension from all athletics events and forfeiture of previous events where they have been found to breach athletics rules.
Runners will be required to return any 2022 Comrades Marathon medals. Each athlete will be reported to their province and club, both of whom have the right to apply additional disciplinary measures.
Similarly, the Comrades Marathon Association will be informed and have the right to prohibit athletes from entering and running the race for a number of years.
“The technical officials have been and will continue to be rigorous to ensure offenders are caught and appropriately disciplined,” Mkasi said.
"With Comrades about to announce the 2023 entry date, we urge all athletes to respect the rules of all road running events in which they choose to participate and to uphold the reputation of the sport of athletics.”
