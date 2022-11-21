Team Northfield tops in karting championships

A stiff breeze did nothing to dampen the excitement and enthusiasm when the Algoa Kart and Motorcycle Club held its last race of the 2022 Regional and Club Championships on Saturday.
The premier class of the day — the MSR4-stroke Endurance — saw 26 karts line up for two one-hour races, with up to four drivers sharing the driving duties.
Team Northfield Engineering’s Kenzo Barnard and Cameron Kelly came out with guns blazing, dominating the first endurance race and winning by a hefty 38 seconds from the second-placed BBS Team of Pieter van Heerden and Johan Labuschagne, with Dorian Kleynhans and Christopher Dorfling of Team Auto Perfection in third.
In the second of the endurance races, it was once again the Northfield team that triumphed, with BBS once again second and Team Head Office Motorsport in third.
The first lap of the 12-lap sprint race was won by BBS’s Pieter van Heerden, followed by Bryan Greenwood of Team Head Office Motorsport and East London visitor Wade Wright in third.
In the second of the sprint races, the race win went to Cameron Kelly of Northfield, with Team BBS once again in second and the team of Head Office Motorsport in third.
In the women’s class, it was the very experienced and talented Melindre Marais who dominated proceedings, taking the overall win from Deane Slabbert in second and Tracy Wilson in third.
In the Junior four-stroke class, young Abdul-Azeez Aroyewun won all three heats to finish on the top step of the podium, with Evan Coertze in second and Stuart van Tonder in third.
The Mini-Rok class was won by Joshua Moore, who took three out of three race wins, with Caleb Moss in second, Jack Moore third, Sebastien Blignaut fourth, Aashay Nagura fifth, Aiden Green sixth, and Dylan Bezuidenhout seventh.
The final championship standings have yet to be verified.
The final event of the season will be held on December 3 when the inaugural Coastal vs Inland Challenge takes place at the Celso Scribante Circuit.
HeraldLIVE
Team Northfield tops in karting championships
Gruelling MSR4-stroke Endurance sees 26 karts line up for two one-hour races
Image: MICHELLE KELLY
A stiff breeze did nothing to dampen the excitement and enthusiasm when the Algoa Kart and Motorcycle Club held its last race of the 2022 Regional and Club Championships on Saturday.
The premier class of the day — the MSR4-stroke Endurance — saw 26 karts line up for two one-hour races, with up to four drivers sharing the driving duties.
Team Northfield Engineering’s Kenzo Barnard and Cameron Kelly came out with guns blazing, dominating the first endurance race and winning by a hefty 38 seconds from the second-placed BBS Team of Pieter van Heerden and Johan Labuschagne, with Dorian Kleynhans and Christopher Dorfling of Team Auto Perfection in third.
In the second of the endurance races, it was once again the Northfield team that triumphed, with BBS once again second and Team Head Office Motorsport in third.
The first lap of the 12-lap sprint race was won by BBS’s Pieter van Heerden, followed by Bryan Greenwood of Team Head Office Motorsport and East London visitor Wade Wright in third.
In the second of the sprint races, the race win went to Cameron Kelly of Northfield, with Team BBS once again in second and the team of Head Office Motorsport in third.
In the women’s class, it was the very experienced and talented Melindre Marais who dominated proceedings, taking the overall win from Deane Slabbert in second and Tracy Wilson in third.
In the Junior four-stroke class, young Abdul-Azeez Aroyewun won all three heats to finish on the top step of the podium, with Evan Coertze in second and Stuart van Tonder in third.
The Mini-Rok class was won by Joshua Moore, who took three out of three race wins, with Caleb Moss in second, Jack Moore third, Sebastien Blignaut fourth, Aashay Nagura fifth, Aiden Green sixth, and Dylan Bezuidenhout seventh.
The final championship standings have yet to be verified.
The final event of the season will be held on December 3 when the inaugural Coastal vs Inland Challenge takes place at the Celso Scribante Circuit.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer