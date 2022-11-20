×

Valencia leads Ecuador to 2-0 win over hosts Qatar in World Cup opener

By Reuters - 20 November 2022
Enner Valencia of Ecuador scores his sides second goal in the Group A Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 match against hosts Qatarat Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor on November 20 2022.
Image: Pablo Morano/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Enner Valencia's two first-half goals led Ecuador to a dominant 2-0 victory over Qatar on Sunday as the home nation froze on their big night with an error-strewn display that left them as the first 2022 World Cup hosts to lose their opening game.

Valencia, who  already had a third-minute header ruled out by VAR for offside, slotted in the tournament's opening goal from the penalty spot in the 16th minute after being brought down by nervous-looking goalkeeper Saad Alsheeb.

He powered home a 31st-minute header for the second and the South Americans then cruised home as an outclassed Qatar struggled to mount any meaningful attacks and had only a fluffed header by Almoez Ali to show for their limited efforts.

The other teams in Group A, Senegal and the Netherlands, meet in one of three games on Monday. 

