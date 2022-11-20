Iinyathi pull off late victory over Eastern Storm
Premium
By PETER MARTIN - 20 November 2022
The Eastern Cape Iinyathi pulled off a thrilling 141-run victory over the Eastern Storm with only six overs remaining in their Cricket SA 4-Day Series Division 2 clash at Buffalo Park in East London, Sunday.
It was a match unfortunately plagued by rain, with the whole of Saturday’s play washed out by showers...
