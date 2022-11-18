Karting championship heads for thrilling climax

The deciding sixth and final round of the Algoa Kart and Motorcycle Club’s Regional Championship takes place on Saturday, with entries looking really good for a bumper day of action in all competing classes.
The largest class, with 25 entries already, is the Michael Stephen Racing four-stroke series and in the endurance format, it is the team from Northfield Engineering, composed of Cameron Kelly and Kenzo Barnard, who already have a hand on the championship title and will need to keep it neat and tidy to secure the win.
In second place, having had a consistent run of form, are the team from S4 Integration, with team members Saleem Norshib, Jacques Fourie and Wesley Grobler enjoying a narrow lead over Stu Davidson and Son’s driver, Clinton Bezuidenhout.
Team Auto Perfection with drivers Dorian Kleyhans and Chris Dorfling will be a team to watch as they hope to finish off the season with another good performance.
This format comprises two one-hour endurance races, with up to four drivers a team sharing a kart.
Each driver carries a weight ballast to ensure that all the karts meet the minimum weight requirement at the end of the race.
In the MSR4 sprint series, comprising two 12-lap races, it is the BBS Team of Pieter van Heerden and Johan Labuschagne who lead from Clinton Bezuidenhout of Team Stu Davidson and Sons and a further two points back it is Kelly and Barnard from Northfield Engineering.
The other classes competing will be the women and junior four-stroke class as well as the two-stroke classes of Mini Rok and Bambinos.
In the Mini Rok class, brothers Joshua and Jack Moore will be the men to beat fresh from their brilliant performances in the Rok Cup Super-Finals at the South Garda Circuit in Italy, where Jack was placed third in the B-final.
In the regional championship, it is Aiden Green who leads with 136 points followed by Joshua Moore (123), Caleb Moss (107), Jack Moore (97), Dylan Bezuidenhout (77), Sebastian Blignaut (75) and Aashay Nagura (51).
In the Bambino class, it’s young Kyle Bezuidenhout, who has a strong lead over brother Dylan with Ilsa Nagura in third.
Local karters have performed admirably in the national season with Joshua Coertze once again bagging the title in the Rok KZ2 class, Jack Moore first in the Kid Rok class with Aashay Nagura finishing seventh, in the Mini Rok class.
Joshua Moore was fifth, Jack Moore sixth and Caleb Moss ninth.
Entrance to the circuit is free to the public.
The action starts at 8am with practice for all classes, followed by qualifying at 9.30am and the first race is scheduled for 10.30am.
Remaining events:
November 19: Regional Kart Racing, Algoa Kart Club; PE Oval Track Racing at 8 Mission Road
November 26: AMSC 3 Hour and PE 100, 200 at Aldo Scribante Raceway
December 2: Friday night Drags at Aldo Scribante Raceway
December 3: Inland vs Coast Karting at Algoa Kart Club; Open Track Day for Cars only at Aldo Scribante Raceway
December 4: Spinning at Aldo Scribante Raceway
December 10: Drag Racing round seven at Aldo Scribante Raceway
December 16: Friday night Drags
December 18: Spinning at Aldo Scribante Raceway
December 27: Oval Track Racing at Victory Raceway.
HeraldLIVE
Karting championship heads for thrilling climax
Top racers tussling for titles in all classes
Image: BRENDN KELLY
The deciding sixth and final round of the Algoa Kart and Motorcycle Club’s Regional Championship takes place on Saturday, with entries looking really good for a bumper day of action in all competing classes.
The largest class, with 25 entries already, is the Michael Stephen Racing four-stroke series and in the endurance format, it is the team from Northfield Engineering, composed of Cameron Kelly and Kenzo Barnard, who already have a hand on the championship title and will need to keep it neat and tidy to secure the win.
In second place, having had a consistent run of form, are the team from S4 Integration, with team members Saleem Norshib, Jacques Fourie and Wesley Grobler enjoying a narrow lead over Stu Davidson and Son’s driver, Clinton Bezuidenhout.
Team Auto Perfection with drivers Dorian Kleyhans and Chris Dorfling will be a team to watch as they hope to finish off the season with another good performance.
This format comprises two one-hour endurance races, with up to four drivers a team sharing a kart.
Each driver carries a weight ballast to ensure that all the karts meet the minimum weight requirement at the end of the race.
In the MSR4 sprint series, comprising two 12-lap races, it is the BBS Team of Pieter van Heerden and Johan Labuschagne who lead from Clinton Bezuidenhout of Team Stu Davidson and Sons and a further two points back it is Kelly and Barnard from Northfield Engineering.
The other classes competing will be the women and junior four-stroke class as well as the two-stroke classes of Mini Rok and Bambinos.
In the Mini Rok class, brothers Joshua and Jack Moore will be the men to beat fresh from their brilliant performances in the Rok Cup Super-Finals at the South Garda Circuit in Italy, where Jack was placed third in the B-final.
In the regional championship, it is Aiden Green who leads with 136 points followed by Joshua Moore (123), Caleb Moss (107), Jack Moore (97), Dylan Bezuidenhout (77), Sebastian Blignaut (75) and Aashay Nagura (51).
In the Bambino class, it’s young Kyle Bezuidenhout, who has a strong lead over brother Dylan with Ilsa Nagura in third.
Local karters have performed admirably in the national season with Joshua Coertze once again bagging the title in the Rok KZ2 class, Jack Moore first in the Kid Rok class with Aashay Nagura finishing seventh, in the Mini Rok class.
Joshua Moore was fifth, Jack Moore sixth and Caleb Moss ninth.
Entrance to the circuit is free to the public.
The action starts at 8am with practice for all classes, followed by qualifying at 9.30am and the first race is scheduled for 10.30am.
Remaining events:
November 19: Regional Kart Racing, Algoa Kart Club; PE Oval Track Racing at 8 Mission Road
November 26: AMSC 3 Hour and PE 100, 200 at Aldo Scribante Raceway
December 2: Friday night Drags at Aldo Scribante Raceway
December 3: Inland vs Coast Karting at Algoa Kart Club; Open Track Day for Cars only at Aldo Scribante Raceway
December 4: Spinning at Aldo Scribante Raceway
December 10: Drag Racing round seven at Aldo Scribante Raceway
December 16: Friday night Drags
December 18: Spinning at Aldo Scribante Raceway
December 27: Oval Track Racing at Victory Raceway.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer