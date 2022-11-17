US captain Johnson seeks formula for rare Ryder Cup win in Europe

US Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson said he learnt a lot in his 2018 debut as vice-captain but added that tinkering with the gameplan is no guarantee his team will leave Rome next year celebrating a rare triumph in Europe.
Europe's home dominance improved to six consecutive Ryder Cup victories after their 2018 win outside Paris where twice major champion Johnson served as one of Jim Furyk's vice-captains.
The US have not won a Ryder Cup on foreign soil since 1993 but from Johnson's perspective, there is not much more they could have done at Le Golf National four years ago.
“Sometimes you just get beat, that's the bottom line, right?” Johnson told reporters ahead of this week's RSM Classic on St Simons Island, Georgia.
“That (2018) team, the European team was playing great at the time. You had a FedExCup champion (Justin Rose) on that team and you had a lot of really high-quality ball-strikers on a course that demanded really good ball-striking.”
Johnson also served as a vice-captain for last year's Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits where a high-powered US team led by a new generation of golfers cruised to a 19-9 win that will likely mark the end for several of Europe's stalwarts.
The 46-year-old Johnson feels the US team's system for the biennial event is in a good place and making adjustments just to put his stamp on things is not the route he wants to go.
“The system for Team US is really, really good right now,” said Johnson. “It doesn't necessarily mean that we're going to win, that's not what I'm alluding to.
“But it's good and it can take on the personality year in and year out of that leader so you can stay on the same road and just have a different bus driver.”
The next Ryder Cup will be played from September 29-October 1, 2023 at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome, Italy.
If Johnson does have any fresh ideas up his sleeve, he was not about to reveal them this far out.
“Things I could get really specific about that I'm not going to tell you right now, and I'm going to learn more as I go,” said Johnson. “Every team I've been associated with I've learnt playing in and just being on the side.
“Rome's going to be a completely different team with completely different players with completely different leadership. Maybe not completely.” — Reuters
US captain Johnson seeks formula for rare Ryder Cup win in Europe
Image: Lorenzo Palizzolo/Getty Images
US Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson said he learnt a lot in his 2018 debut as vice-captain but added that tinkering with the gameplan is no guarantee his team will leave Rome next year celebrating a rare triumph in Europe.
Europe's home dominance improved to six consecutive Ryder Cup victories after their 2018 win outside Paris where twice major champion Johnson served as one of Jim Furyk's vice-captains.
The US have not won a Ryder Cup on foreign soil since 1993 but from Johnson's perspective, there is not much more they could have done at Le Golf National four years ago.
“Sometimes you just get beat, that's the bottom line, right?” Johnson told reporters ahead of this week's RSM Classic on St Simons Island, Georgia.
“That (2018) team, the European team was playing great at the time. You had a FedExCup champion (Justin Rose) on that team and you had a lot of really high-quality ball-strikers on a course that demanded really good ball-striking.”
Johnson also served as a vice-captain for last year's Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits where a high-powered US team led by a new generation of golfers cruised to a 19-9 win that will likely mark the end for several of Europe's stalwarts.
The 46-year-old Johnson feels the US team's system for the biennial event is in a good place and making adjustments just to put his stamp on things is not the route he wants to go.
“The system for Team US is really, really good right now,” said Johnson. “It doesn't necessarily mean that we're going to win, that's not what I'm alluding to.
“But it's good and it can take on the personality year in and year out of that leader so you can stay on the same road and just have a different bus driver.”
The next Ryder Cup will be played from September 29-October 1, 2023 at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome, Italy.
If Johnson does have any fresh ideas up his sleeve, he was not about to reveal them this far out.
“Things I could get really specific about that I'm not going to tell you right now, and I'm going to learn more as I go,” said Johnson. “Every team I've been associated with I've learnt playing in and just being on the side.
“Rome's going to be a completely different team with completely different players with completely different leadership. Maybe not completely.” — Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer