Safe cycling campaign fundamental to Herald Cycle Tour

She said participants could contribute by making a cash donation when entering the race online.
“All proceeds will be used for the purchase of new helmets.
“Alternatively, supporters of the project can place preloved helmets in the donation boxes at the registration venue.”
Ulay-Walters also encouraged riders to contribute to The Herald’s Christmas Cheer Fund.
She said Nelson Mandela Bay’s premier charity drive ran throughout the year, but it encouraged a spirit of goodwill over the festive period.
“We ask the public to donate any amount of money in aid of the less fortunate in our community.”
Funds collected go to children in places of safety and care as well as to the aged, poor, sick and disabled.
“This way we can help them experience some cheer during the Christmas season,” Ulay-Walters said.
Besides Helmet Heroes and Christmas Cheer, the 37th running of the tour will be used to raise money for the Reach for a Dream Foundation, Uthando Youth Cycling Academy and Smile Foundation.
Michelle van Huyssteen of Reach for a Dream said 2023 would mark the 15th year of a “beautiful relationship”.
“Our journey with the cycle tour started in 2009 when we were invited to participate as a beneficiary of the kiddies’ races.
“The years since then have been paved with special memories and so many beautiful dreams being fulfilled.”
She said benefits received from the last tour had enabled them to fulfil “six wonderful bicycle dreams”.
“Our aim is to inspire every child to believe in the power of dreams and to take them on a journey of hope,” Van Huyssteen said.
“We are honoured that our brand is associated with one of the most recognisable sporting events in the province and love that there is a strong focus on family.”
Luthando Fatyi, who founded Uthando in New Brighton and Algoa Park, said its members had won all the way after being included in the cycle tour for the first time in 2022.
“It really means a lot to our cyclists to be part of the event. Getting a chance to race against the top riders was very special.”
In addition, funds donated to the academy enabled it to travel beyond Nelson Mandela Bay to races such as the national omnium track championships in Gauteng.
The Herald Cycle Tour’s mountain bike races will take place from the Addo Polo Club on February 12 with the road programme following in Gqeberha on February 18 and 19.
To enter or for more info, go to www.heraldcycletour.co.za
Safe cycling campaign fundamental to Herald Cycle Tour
Organisers bank on increased support for Helmet Heroes initiative
Image: Supplied
