Drama in finals at Victory Raceway

High drama unfolded at the Victory Raceway on Saturday when late afternoon rain showers put paid to the night-time racing under lights and organisers decided to postpone the event to midday on Sunday.
A large, enthusiastic crowd gathered to witness the drama that was about to unfold as many of the drivers battled to adjust to the different driving conditions brought about by racing in broad daylight.
Strong winds and warm temperatures meant that the track dried out extremely quickly so lots of water had to be spread around the circuit, leading to extremely slippery conditions for the drivers to contend with.
Unfortunately, the conditions led to numerous incidents and accidents, with many cars being eliminated after colliding with each other or ploughing into the unforgiving wall around the circuit.
The event organisers decided, due to safety concerns, to change the format from three heats and a final to two heats followed by the finals.
In the 2.1 Modified class, the ever-consistent Malcolm Els came out on top in a borrowed car, with Daniel Renison finishing in second and East London visitor Marius Britz taking third.
The 1660 Class was a bruising affair with Percy Noah ending victorious over Tiaan Oliphant and Pieter le Roux in third place.
The fast-paced Hot Rod class was won by a dominant Jaco Aylward with Kean Barnard in second and Gene Gough claiming third.
In the Pink Rod Class for women drivers, young Nadia Rautenbach put in a brilliant performance to claim her maiden overall win, with Annuschke Landman in second and Bianca Westraadt third.
Quade de Lange had little competition in the Junior Hot Rod class and was the overall winner.
The Heavy Metal class provided some close racing but Pierre van der Berg won, followed by Ruzanne Jansen in second and Carel van Huysteen getting third.
The high-powered V8 American Saloon class saw Vincent Venter ending the season on a high with his race win over Sydney Vermaak in second and Pieta Victor finishing in third place.
The next Oval Track race meeting takes place at PEOTR on Mission Road on Saturday (November 19).
HeraldLIVE
Drama in finals at Victory Raceway
Image: PETER HENNING
High drama unfolded at the Victory Raceway on Saturday when late afternoon rain showers put paid to the night-time racing under lights and organisers decided to postpone the event to midday on Sunday.
A large, enthusiastic crowd gathered to witness the drama that was about to unfold as many of the drivers battled to adjust to the different driving conditions brought about by racing in broad daylight.
Strong winds and warm temperatures meant that the track dried out extremely quickly so lots of water had to be spread around the circuit, leading to extremely slippery conditions for the drivers to contend with.
Unfortunately, the conditions led to numerous incidents and accidents, with many cars being eliminated after colliding with each other or ploughing into the unforgiving wall around the circuit.
The event organisers decided, due to safety concerns, to change the format from three heats and a final to two heats followed by the finals.
In the 2.1 Modified class, the ever-consistent Malcolm Els came out on top in a borrowed car, with Daniel Renison finishing in second and East London visitor Marius Britz taking third.
The 1660 Class was a bruising affair with Percy Noah ending victorious over Tiaan Oliphant and Pieter le Roux in third place.
The fast-paced Hot Rod class was won by a dominant Jaco Aylward with Kean Barnard in second and Gene Gough claiming third.
In the Pink Rod Class for women drivers, young Nadia Rautenbach put in a brilliant performance to claim her maiden overall win, with Annuschke Landman in second and Bianca Westraadt third.
Quade de Lange had little competition in the Junior Hot Rod class and was the overall winner.
The Heavy Metal class provided some close racing but Pierre van der Berg won, followed by Ruzanne Jansen in second and Carel van Huysteen getting third.
The high-powered V8 American Saloon class saw Vincent Venter ending the season on a high with his race win over Sydney Vermaak in second and Pieta Victor finishing in third place.
The next Oval Track race meeting takes place at PEOTR on Mission Road on Saturday (November 19).
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer