Hard-working horseman gets his trainer’s ticket

It has been a long journey, but Lunga Gila has finally received the green light to start his racehorse training career.
“I got my licence and will start with 25 horses based at Randjesfontein.
“The tracks and the stables are very nice here,” an excited Gila, eager to get on with the job, said.
The 39-year-old from the Eastern Cape has been working with racehorses since his teenage days and it has been his dream to become a trainer.
These days, he is a respected horseman with a wealth of knowledge.
Gila had a long stint as right-hand man to former trainer Mitch Wiese, now an Australian resident, at the Fairview stables.
He then worked for the Glen Kotzen stable, running the satellite yard in Gqeberha.
When Kotzen closed the yard in 2015, Gila joined him in Cape Town and later ran the Kotzen satellite yard in Durban.
Since 2021, he was in charge of the satellite yard of KwaZulu-Natal trainer Kom Naidoo at Fairview.
It wasn’t easy for Lunga to leave his beloved Eastern Cape and make the move to Gauteng.
But he is not concerned about adjusting to Gauteng life because it is all about the horses.
“It was an opportunity I had to grab with both hands.
“I am just concentrating on my work now.
“All I want to know is the way from my house to work and the races.
“I am not here for anything else.
“I like to put my head down and do the work.
“I am a hard worker.
“Those trainers, Glen Kotzen and Mitch Wiese believe I will succeed because they trust me, they know me.
“Naidoo was very happy with me. They believe in me and I will not let them down.”
Wiese, speaking from Brisbane, was delighted to hear that Gila got his licence.
“I am so proud of him — he deserves every bit of accolade he gets and he deserves to be a trainer.
“I thought it would have happened years ago,” Wiese said.
“I know he will succeed and hope he gets the support he needs.
“He is a true horseman and has the personality to communicate with clients — that’s the balance.
“Lunga grew up in my stable.
“He was a young kid when he walked in, starting as a groom.
“He showed potential to be my assistant trainer and I promoted him.
“He picked up everything, absorbed everything and was never late for work,” he said.
“Lunga showed signs of a real horseman but also showed he was a good communicator with people.
“People enjoyed his personality, which made me realise this is the material to be a good racehorse trainer.
“You need to train but you also need to mix with clients,” Wiese said.
Over the years, Gila built up a good reputation with horses in his care, always looking the part and running competitive races.
Known in the industry for his work ethic, Gila expects the same from anyone working with him.
He also works closely with the jockeys who ride his horses.
“I like it when a jockey does what I tell him to do.
“It also helps a lot when a jockey gives you feedback after a race.
“Then you know which things you have to work on to get the best out of the horse.
“Jockeys make mistakes sometimes, but when they take responsibility for that everyone can work as a team to get things right the next time the horse runs,” Gila said.
And he is not afraid to get on a horse himself when he feels it is necessary.
For anyone thinking of getting involved in Gila’s stable the message is clear.
You will be getting a run for your money — this man won’t let you down.
Hard-working horseman gets his trainer’s ticket
Eastern Cape’s Lunga Gila heads to Gauteng for next stage of exemplary racing career
Image: PAULINE HERMAN
