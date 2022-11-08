×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Usyk will do anything to beat Fury but will not aim for knockout

By Reuters - 08 November 2022
Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk
Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk
Image: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Ukraine's WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO champion Oleksandr Usyk said he would do anything to win against Britain's Tyson Fury but would be glad if the match did not end with a knockout because of the toll it takes on a boxer's health.

The 35-year-old Ukrainian retained his heavyweight titles after a second consecutive win over Anthony Joshua in August and wants to add Fury's WBC crown to his collection early next year.

He said earlier in November he was only interested in fighting him next.

“Well trained, big guy, he knows what to do. It won't be a walk in the park, I know that but I'm ready,” Usyk told Polish news outlet Interia.

“I'll do absolutely anything to win.”

Usyk added he never aims for a knockout when he walks into a ring and is happy when he wins by points.

“A knockout is a tough matter for an athlete. I really do not want to take health away from anyone. I am really happy when we both get out of the ring on our own feet,” he said.

“Of course, I want to win, but I don't want to hurt anyone.” — Reuters

 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

NPA in second bid for mental evaluation of alleged parliament arsonist
Cases of notorious Bay robbery gang targeting residents now 60 and counting

Most Read