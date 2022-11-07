Chebet wins as Kenya sweeps New York Marathon in punishing heat

Kenyans Evans Chebet and Sharon Lokedi survived brutal heat and humidity to win the New York City Marathon on Sunday after Brazilian Daniel Do Nascimento collapsed during the race.

Do Nascimento set a blistering pace with a roughly two-minute lead around the halfway point but appeared to be in trouble after mile 16, when he ducked into a portable toilet on First Avenue for about 18 seconds.

After mile 20, he staggered forward and collapsed at the side of the course, stunning onlookers as New York City Police Department officers ran to assist him. Organisers did not immediately respond to a request for comment on his condition.

Chebet, who won in Boston this year, had accelerated around mile 15 and overcame obvious fatigue to produce a final surge to cross the finish in 2 hours eight minutes 41 seconds, crumpling to the ground and rolling on to his back.