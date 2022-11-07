×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Annual Achilles Run for Toys going off-road

By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 07 November 2022

The annual Achilles Run for Toys returns with a twist in 2022.

The event, which promises to be loads of fun for everyone, will be held on December 6 at the Little Walmer Golf Estate from 5.30pm...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

NPA in second bid for mental evaluation of alleged parliament arsonist
Cases of notorious Bay robbery gang targeting residents now 60 and counting

Most Read