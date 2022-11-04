Regional Saloon Car Championship draws to close

A large group of excited spectators turned out to witness the Regional Modified Saloon cars going head to head in the eighth and final round of 2022 at the Aldo Scribante Raceway recently.
A total of 49 modified cars spread across six different classes took to the 2.48km track during the season.
The man who dominated class A in his Scribante Concrete/Construction Lamborghini Huracan was none other than 78-year-old Celso Scribante, who proceeded to win almost every heat except two along the way.
Deon Slabbert in his extremely well-prepared Emerald Fire VW Polo was second and third was the BMW E36 of Shaun Gradwell, the man from KWT Motor Engineering.
Class B was won by Gordon Nicholson in his Golden Street/Bright’s Motorsport/Fuchs-sponsored R35 Skyline, with second place going to Gerhard Oosthuysen, who got quicker as the season progressed.
Unfortunately, Oosthuysen missed a couple of the early rounds but came back well in the latter part of the season.
Quinsley Sale was a late starter in the championship but still managed to come third in the title race in his Garage KIU Ariel Atom.
Class C was a closely fought affair, with the accolades going to ex-motorcycle East London racer Wade Wright in his Go-Store-it Park BMW E36.
In close second place was the first of the Pit Pro Racing Team cars, the VW Golf driven by Steven Phillips, with teammate Ryan Visagie in a VW Polo in third.
Class D is the most highly contested class in the championship with action aplenty guaranteed.
Jeandre Marais capped off a busy season by claiming the class title in his Syrabix VW Polo, with Gerald Beech in his TAG Solvents Supercar, suffering mechanical issues along the way, getting second and Thys Geyser in The GDC Racing VW Golf Mk1 finishing in third.
Class E was won by Herman Neethling in his Tippeton Plant Hire VW Golf with Alistair Mew finishing second in his VW Golf and third was another East London visitor, Gareth Hewitt, in his Steel and Pipes for Africa BMW E36.
In class F it was a tight affair, with the win going to Andrew Meyer in the Pit Pro VW Golf, followed by club chair Ashwin Harri in the Bright’s Motorsport/Fuchs Opel Astra in second, with 17-year-old female driver Kiesha Potgieter in Stu Davidson and Sons/Thunder Racing VW Polo taking home third place.
The final positions were: 1 Celso Scribante, 2 Jeandre Marais, 3 Andrew Meyer, 4 Gordon Nicholson, 5 Wade Wright, 6 Ashwin Harri, 7 Steven Phillips, 8 Ryan Visagie, 9 Gerhard Oosthuysen, 10 Kiesha Potgieter.
The Championship results in the Open Top class, Coastal Challenge for Historics and Classics, Street and Fine Car Classes as well as motorcycles will be decided at the next main circuit event, the Syrabix Recycling PE 3-hour Endurance race for cars and the Klinicare Pharmacies PE 200 for motorcycles on November 25 and 26.
Remaining events:
November 5: MSA Timed Drags on Main Straight at Aldo Scribante Raceway; Kart Racing at East London Grand Prix Circuit
November 12: Oval Track Racing at Victory Raceway; Regional Racing at East London Grand Prix Circuit
November 19: Kart Racing, Algoa Kart Club; PE Oval Track Racing at 8 Mission Road
November 25 and 26: AMSC 3 Hour & PE 200 at Aldo Scribante Raceway
December 3: Inland vs Coast Karting at Algoa Kart Club
December 27: Oval Track Racing at Victory Raceway.
HeraldLIVE
Regional Saloon Car Championship draws to close
Image: DARRYL KUKARD
