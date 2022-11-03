Nadal not optimistic about ATP Finals chances after Paris exit

Rafa Nadal said he does not expect to be in good enough shape to mount a serious challenge at the season-ending ATP Finals after being beaten by Tommy Paul at the Paris Masters on Wednesday.
Nadal was up a set and a break against the American but was unable to seal the win, eventually losing 3-6 7-6(4) 6-1.
The 22-time Grand Slam champion's defeat in Paris came in his first singles match since the US Open fourth round in September, after which he took time off for the birth of his first child.
He has never won the ATP Tour's finale, which runs from Nov. 13-20 in Turin this year, though he has reached the final twice.
“I'm excited about playing, even if it hasn't been a perfect couple of months for me,” Nadal said.
“It's true that for the last five months I didn't spend enough days on the Tour. I don't even say competing on a tennis court. I say on the Tour. Practising with the guys. That's what I need ...
“For me (it's) difficult to imagine now arriving in the World Tour Finals in enough good shape to win a tournament that I didn't win during all my tennis career.”
World number one Carlos Alcaraz sailed into the third round with a 6-4 6-4 win over Yoshihito Nishioka but Daniil Medvedev slumped to a surprise loss.
World number three Medvedev, who won the Vienna title last week, lost 6-4 2-6 7-5 to Australian Alex de Minaur.
Alcaraz was quick out of the blocks and struck 30 winners to overpower his Japanese opponent despite losing serve in the first set on the only break point he faced all match.
“First round in every tournament is never easy. You have to be really focused, you have to try to get a good rhythm, good feeling in the first round,” said the 19-year-old Spaniard.
“I had to get used to this court in the match. I felt (it was) fast, this court, but I'm a good player on indoor courts... these kinds of courts help me with my game.”
Medvedev fought back in the second set but De Minaur put on a gutsy display in the decider, coming from a breakdown to seal his first career win over a top-five player.
A frustrated Medvedev smashed his racket into the ground after double-faulting on match point before shaking hands with De Minaur at the net.
“It's the end of the year, and everyone's a bit tired, but I'm very proud of my performance. I just played very smart,” said De Minaur. “It was an absolute battle and I'm very happy I was able to come out on top.”
The Australian next faces US Open semi-finalist Frances Tiafoe who saw off unseeded Jack Draper 6-3 7-5.
Earlier, fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas produced a fine performance to oust Dan Evans, breaking the Briton early in both sets and making the most of his opponent's unforced errors to secure a 6-3 6-4 victory.
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Russian Andrey Rublev sealed the last two places at the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin as Taylor Fritz's hopes vanished with a loss to Gilles Simon.
Auger-Aliassime battled to a 6-7(6) 6-4 7-6(6) win over Swede Mikael Ymer while Rublev beat John Isner 6-2 6-3 on Tuesday.
They join Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Nadal, Casper Ruud, Tsitsipas and Medvedev in the event. — Reuters
Image: Julian Finney/Getty Images
