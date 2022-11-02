Djokovic starts Paris defence with win, Rublev and Hurkacz also through

Defending champion Novak Djokovic opened his Paris Masters campaign with a routine 7-6(1) 6-4 win over Maxime Cressy on Tuesday, while Andrey Rublev and Hubert Hurkacz stayed in the hunt for a place at the ATP Finals with straight-sets victories.
Djokovic, a six-times winner at the ATP Masters 1000 event in the French capital, was made to toil in the opening set by Cressy but emerged unscathed after the American double-faulted twice in the tiebreak.
The Serbian raised his game in the second set, breaking his opponent at 4-4 before serving out the match with ease.
“It was very intense, just a lot of pressure. When you play someone that serves this well — first and second serve — you don't have much room to relax and maybe play kind of a softer few games,” said 21-times major champion Djokovic.
“A break came at the right time, perfect time actually. I was very pleased with the way I held my serve, didn't face a break point.”
Earlier, Rublev was solid on return as he broke the big-serving John Isner three times to progress 6-2 6-3 in just over an hour and claim his first win in four career meetings against the American.
“It is a really important win at this moment when I am fighting for Turin,” said the 25-year-old, who is vying for one of the two remaining spots at the season-ending ATP Finals.
“I think I was a bit lucky. It was his first tournament since his bad injury. From the baseline, I was feeling really confident. As soon as I was returning and the ball was in play, I felt I had an advantage and wasn't nervous.”
Poland's Hurkacz fired 20 aces and saved eight break points to overcome French left-hander Adrian Mannarino 7-6(5) 6-4 to stay on course for a potential third-round clash against Rublev.
Third-seeded Casper Ruud, who has already qualified for the ATP Finals, defeated French wild card Richard Gasquet 6-1 7-6(7) after a thrilling second set, where the Norwegian bounced back from 3-5 down.
In the other matches, French qualifier Corentin Moutet downed Borna Coric 3-6 6-3 6-4 and Dan Evans of Britain saw off American youngster Brandon Nakashima 6-3 3-6 6-4.
Former world number one Andy Murray said he will have to push himself harder in training if he wants to compete on the ATP Tour after the Briton lost to French wild card Gilles Simon.
Simon battled back from a set down to beat Murray 4-6 7-5 6-3 on Monday, with the three-times Grand Slam champion suffering from a cramp in the second set.
“Having that happen after a set and a half on an indoor court where it's not particularly hot is not really acceptable,” Murray, who has struggled to regain top form since undergoing two hip surgeries, told reporters.
“It's nothing to do with my hip. I just think the reality is I need to work harder. Obviously, there are certain things I can and can't do nowadays, I need to be a bit more careful with some of the training that I do.
“But I can certainly do more than what I have done and push myself harder than what I have done recently. What I'm trying to do is extremely hard. I need to do exceptional things to still compete.” — Reuters
Djokovic starts Paris defence with win, Rublev and Hurkacz also through
Image: Julian Finney/Getty Images
