Algoa Rally Championship title chase heats up

The Algoa Rally Club Championship will be decided this weekend when the teams square up in the final two rallies of the season.
Fountains Mall in Jeffreys Bay and the Sports Car Club of SA have partnered in sponsorship and will play host to an exciting double header of rallying.
The first rally on Friday evening starts with a meet and greet and a poster signing at Fountains Mall from 4.30pm to 5pm, followed by the first stage alongside the Mall on the R102 road to Humansdorp.
The cars will then be put onto their trailers and taken into the Longmore Forest for the first of the night rally stages starting at Culturama at 8.15pm.
The forest stages are incredibly daunting during the day, so the drivers and their navigators will really be tested to the limit in having to keep their speeding cars on the road.
Saturday dawns with a completely new rally, this time hosted by the Gamtoos Ferry Hotel, and the cars will compete on the same stages as they did during the night rally.
But, this time in daylight, with the first competitors setting off at 9am and ending with a champagne-spraying podium ceremony at the Ferry Hotel at 5.15pm.
In the last three seasons, the overall winner has been decided only on the last stage of the last rally of the year and history will probably repeat itself again.
The leading contenders are Oliver de Man and Ingrid Jeacocks in their Toyota Conquest, Clint Koekemoer and Francois Anker in their VW Polo and Fritz and Elmarie Myburgh in their Toyota Yaris.
As they say in most sports, it’s not over until the fat lady sings as there are another three teams that could upset the apple cart with defending champions Nick Davidson and Ashley Bezuidenhout along with Johan and Juane Viljoen still being in with a mathematical chance.
Clyde Challenor and Grayham Bishop have unfortunately withdrawn from the weekend’s action as Challenor is battling with a recurring back injury after a downhill mountain biking accident.
Spectators are welcome and there is a detailed guide that can be downloaded from the Algoa Rally Club Facebook page. Please be advised that no fires are allowed in the Longmore forest.
Remaining events:
October 28: Friday Night Drags (6pm to midnight) on Main Straight at Aldo Scribante Raceway; Algoa Rally Club Night Rally, Jeffreys Bay
October 29: Algoa Rally Club Final Rally, Gamtoos; Oval track racing at PEOTR on Mission Road; King of the Hill Enduro Challenge, Mission Road
October 30: Spinning at Algoa Motorsport Skid Pan (12pm to 8pm)
November 5: MSA Timed Drags on Main Straight at Aldo Scribante Raceway; Kart Racing at East London Grand Prix Circuit
November 12: Oval Track Racing at Victory Raceway
November 19: Kart Racing — Algoa Kart Club
November 25 and 26: AMSC 3 Hour & PE 200 at Aldo Scribante Raceway
December 3: Inland vs Coast Karting at Algoa Kart Club
December 27: Oval Track Racing at Victory Raceway
• In the Scribante article in Tuesday’s Herald there was an error in the CBR 150 results. It should have been Dylan Grobler in first, Ethan Diener in second Ruan van Zyl in third. We apologise for the error.
