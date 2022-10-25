Kariega’s Motwana targets Gelvandale 15km win
Nedbank club runner back on track after finishing sixth in 2021
Premium
By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 25 October 2022
Kariega’s Nedbank Running Club road runner Andile Motwana aims to clock 46 minutes in the Gelvandale 15km race on Saturday, coach Luvuyo Stephen said.
Motwana, 25, took top honours in 2019 after winning the race in a time of 48.03 but is determined to better that effort three years later...
Kariega’s Motwana targets Gelvandale 15km win
Nedbank club runner back on track after finishing sixth in 2021
Kariega’s Nedbank Running Club road runner Andile Motwana aims to clock 46 minutes in the Gelvandale 15km race on Saturday, coach Luvuyo Stephen said.
Motwana, 25, took top honours in 2019 after winning the race in a time of 48.03 but is determined to better that effort three years later...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer