The Herald Cycle Tour 2023 entries open

“This event remains a flagship one on the Bay calendar and our aim is to make it even bigger and better, but without compromising the professionalism and health and safety protocols that The Herald Cycle Tour is known for.
“We’d like to encourage residents to come out and enjoy a weekend of fun festivities with us.”
The Bay municipality’s director for sports, recreation, arts and culture, Charmaine Williams, said the city was proud to be involved with the event.
“The NMB municipality is very proud to be a partner to the 37th edition of the Herald Cycle Tour, more so because of the economic and tourism impact it has on the economy of Gqeberha.
“This is a significant cycle event on the sports calendar of Nelson Mandela Bay and it offers an opportunity for the city to position itself as a preferred hosting destination for sports and recreation events.”
The cycle tour, which traditionally attracts about 3,000 participants, is positioned as a festival with options for the whole family.
The 80km Extreme is the feature event on the off-road programme.
It is supported by the 60km Adventure, 30km Leisure, 5km Kiddies’ Ride and 500m Toddlers’ Dash.
Sunday’s road programme is anchored by the 106km Classic for various racing categories, with the 55km Adventure for age groups and tandems completing the action-packed day.
The 2km Kiddies’ Ride and 500m Toddlers’ Dash is scheduled for Saturday.
Those with designs on racing the feature events in both disciplines can target the Ultimate Quest title, which aims to identify the top all-rounders.
The race village will offer a bigger and better family experience, with family picnic zones (lunch picnic baskets will be available), a family tent, beer garden, kids’ play park, onstage live entertainment and VIP lounges.
The event has drawn support from a wide range of businesses, including Eastern Cape Motors Group, Standard Bank, Powerade, Radisson Blu Hotel, Relay EMS, Talisman Hire & K&W, Trek and Cyclo Pro, Thule, Wayne Pheiffer and Coimbra and Goshawk.
The event also generates funds for the Smile Foundation, Reach for a Dream, The Herald Christmas Cheer Fund and Uthando Youth Cycling Academy.
Entrants can also support the Helmet Heroes initiative, which has been introduced this year.
Aimed at educating and providing protection for those who commute by bicycle, organisers have set themselves the target of distributing 100 helmets to people on the race route.
Participants can make a token donation when entering, or drop off preloved helmets at registration.
Entries open on Monday and close at midnight on February 5. To enter and for further information visit www.heraldcycletour.co.za
For any other queries, email The Herald marketing manager Berna Ulay-Walters at ulayb@theherald.co.za
HeraldLIVE
The Herald Cycle Tour 2023 entries open
Thousands expected to line up for 37th edition of event
Sports reporter
Image: RICHARD PEARCE
All roads will lead to Gqeberha as entries for the 37th Herald Cycle Tour, hosted by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, go live on Monday.
The event has showcased the city for more than three decades. The 2023 action gets under way with a return to the trails of the Addo Polo Club for the mountain bike races on February 12, before the road races take over at Pollok Beach for two days on February 18 and 19.
This is the second year the metro has come on board as a title sponsor, having also been part of the 2022 edition.
Herald and Weekend Post editor Rochelle de Kock encouraged all cyclists, young and old, along with their families, to join the festivities.
“Next year’s event is expected to be bigger and better, offering a wholesome experience for the entire family.
“There will be more entertainment, stalls and lots to do for the kids to ensure that more Nelson Mandela Bay residents are able to enjoy the experience and be there to cheer on all the riders participating.
“This event remains a flagship one on the Bay calendar and our aim is to make it even bigger and better, but without compromising the professionalism and health and safety protocols that The Herald Cycle Tour is known for.
“We’d like to encourage residents to come out and enjoy a weekend of fun festivities with us.”
The Bay municipality’s director for sports, recreation, arts and culture, Charmaine Williams, said the city was proud to be involved with the event.
“The NMB municipality is very proud to be a partner to the 37th edition of the Herald Cycle Tour, more so because of the economic and tourism impact it has on the economy of Gqeberha.
“This is a significant cycle event on the sports calendar of Nelson Mandela Bay and it offers an opportunity for the city to position itself as a preferred hosting destination for sports and recreation events.”
The cycle tour, which traditionally attracts about 3,000 participants, is positioned as a festival with options for the whole family.
The 80km Extreme is the feature event on the off-road programme.
It is supported by the 60km Adventure, 30km Leisure, 5km Kiddies’ Ride and 500m Toddlers’ Dash.
Sunday’s road programme is anchored by the 106km Classic for various racing categories, with the 55km Adventure for age groups and tandems completing the action-packed day.
The 2km Kiddies’ Ride and 500m Toddlers’ Dash is scheduled for Saturday.
Those with designs on racing the feature events in both disciplines can target the Ultimate Quest title, which aims to identify the top all-rounders.
The race village will offer a bigger and better family experience, with family picnic zones (lunch picnic baskets will be available), a family tent, beer garden, kids’ play park, onstage live entertainment and VIP lounges.
The event has drawn support from a wide range of businesses, including Eastern Cape Motors Group, Standard Bank, Powerade, Radisson Blu Hotel, Relay EMS, Talisman Hire & K&W, Trek and Cyclo Pro, Thule, Wayne Pheiffer and Coimbra and Goshawk.
The event also generates funds for the Smile Foundation, Reach for a Dream, The Herald Christmas Cheer Fund and Uthando Youth Cycling Academy.
Entrants can also support the Helmet Heroes initiative, which has been introduced this year.
Aimed at educating and providing protection for those who commute by bicycle, organisers have set themselves the target of distributing 100 helmets to people on the race route.
Participants can make a token donation when entering, or drop off preloved helmets at registration.
Entries open on Monday and close at midnight on February 5. To enter and for further information visit www.heraldcycletour.co.za
For any other queries, email The Herald marketing manager Berna Ulay-Walters at ulayb@theherald.co.za
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer