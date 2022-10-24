Pegula eases past Sakkari to claim Guadalajara title

American Jessica Pegula captured her first WTA 1000 crown with a 6-2 6-3 win over Maria Sakkari in the Guadalajara Open final on Sunday.
The third seed, who will be making her first appearance at the season-ending WTA Finals in Texas this month, beat four Grand Slam champions en route to the final, where she needed only 70 minutes to beat Sakkari.
“All the people I beat, my draw to get here in my opinion was honestly the toughest out of everybody,” said Pegula, who beat major winners Victoria Azarenka, Sloane Stephens, Bianca Andreescu and Elena Rybakina in the earlier rounds.
“So I was a little annoyed when I saw the draw come out.
“But the way I've been able to manage it throughout the whole week, today handle my nerves and emotions, I'm super proud of myself.”
Pegula switched gears at 2-2 and went on to take the opening set. She broke twice to race ahead 5-2 in the next before closing out the win as fourth seed Sakkari struggled with unforced errors.
Pegula converted five out of eight break points against Sakkari, who was playing her second match of the day having earlier wrapped up her rain-delayed semifinal against Marie Bouzkova.
It was Pegula's 41st match victory in WTA main draws this year, with only world number one Iga Swiatek (62) and the second-ranked Ons Jabeur (46) winning more.
She will rise to number three in the rankings.
Earlier on Sunday, Sakkari beat Bouzkova 7-5 6-4 to set up the meeting with Pegula. She had won the first set on Saturday when the match was halted due to rain.
Returning to the court, the Greek looked to make quick work of her Czech opponent, racing out to a 4-l lead, before Bouzkova rallied and swept the next three games to level the set at 4-4.
Sakkari struggled to hold serve at 5-4 before breaking Bouzkova to secure her place in her second WTA 1000 event final of the year.
• Meanwhile, Simona Halep's former coach Darren Cahill said there is “no chance” the two-time Grand Slam champion had knowingly taken a prohibited substance after she was provisionally suspended for failing a drugs test.
Halep, ranked ninth in the world, was tested during the US Open and both her A and B samples confirmed the presence of roxadustat, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said on Friday.
Cahill, who worked with Halep for six years and guided her to her first Grand Slam title — the 2018 French Open — said the Romanian's integrity was “faultless”.
“Firstly, and most importantly, there is NO chance Simona knowingly or purposely took any substance on the banned list. None. Zero,” Cahill wrote in a post on Instagram.
“She is an athlete that stressed about anything prescribed to her by a medical professional (which was rarely), or about any supplement that she used or considered ...
“We both believe in the ITIA testing program and would often discuss the number of times she was tested, both at tournaments and randomly. She did it without complaint, with the reassurance of knowing other athletes were being tested just as frequently.”
Former world number one Halep, who also won Wimbledon in 2019, described the ban as the “biggest shock of her life” and denied knowingly taking any banned substance.
“Due process will now follow to reveal answers to many questions. As Simona said, the hardest match of her life starts now,” Cahill added.
“I believe in her. I always have and can honestly say never more than right now on this particular issue.”
Halep's suspension means that she cannot compete in or attend any sanctioned events organised by the governing bodies of tennis. — Reuters
