The Eastern Cape’s most anticipated mountain bike race is quickly approaching and riders of all abilities can expect a fun-filled day in The Herald Cycle Tour mountain bike race at the Addo Polo Club on February 12.
Besides enjoying the well maintained, purpose-built trails, riders will also be exposed to some of the most breath taking scenery the region has to offer.
The mountain bike routes wind through the picturesque Addo bushveld and ensure that riders experience some of South Africa’s finest single track trails, topped off with stunning views over the vast Addo region.
The Race Village will have plenty of activities to keep the whole family entertained before, during and after the race.
The mountain bike race village will offer true farm hospitality from the Addo community, with a traditional farmers’ market, food prepared by residents, tractor rides for children, and horse rides.
If you plan to spend the night, various camping options are available for riders and spectators
MOUNTAIN BIKE RACE DAY - SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 12 2023
Collection of race packs
Friday, February 10 2023 from 12pm to 7pm at Pollok Beach, Summerstrand, Gqeberha.
Saturday, February 11 2023 from 9am to 1pm at Pollok Beach, Summerstrand, Gqeberha.
Saturday, February 11 2023 from 6pm to 7pm at the Addo Polo Club.
Sunday, February 12 2023 from 5am to 6am at the Addo Polo Club.
Click here for more info and to enter.
The Herald Cycle Tour
Mountain Bike Race 2023
