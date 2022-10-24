Do you know a young cyclist who is eager to compete against his or her friends in a cycling race?
The upcoming Junior Races, forming part of The Herald Cycle Tour, offer the perfect opportunity for junior cyclists to find their “cycling legs” as part of a well-organised, national cycling event.
Junior cyclists of all ages will get an opportunity to build their confidence on their bikes by competing in The Herald Cycle Tour’s Junior Races on Sunday, February 12 at the Addo Polo Club in a 5km and 500m race as well as Saturday, February 18 in a 2km or 500m race at Pollok Beach.
MOUNTAIN BIKE JUNIOR RACES: FEBRUARY 12 2023, ADDO POLO CLUB
Manual registration and collection of race packs
Friday, February 10 2023 from 12pm to 7pm at Pollok Beach, Summerstrand, Gqeberha.
Saturday, February 11 2023 from 9am to 1pm at Pollok Beach, Summerstrand, Gqeberha.
Saturday, February 11 2023 from 6pm to 7pm at the Addo Polo Club.
ROAD JUNIOR RACES: FEBRUARY 18 2023, POLLOK BEACH
Manual registration and collection of race packs
Friday, February 17 2023 from 12pm to 7pm at Pollok Beach, Summerstrand, Gqeberha.
Saturday, February 18 2023 from 9am to 1pm at Pollok Beach, Summerstrand, Gqeberha.
Click here for more info and to enter.
The Herald Cycle Tour
Junior Races 2023
