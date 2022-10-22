×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Chippa is united, hence the good results — skipper

Pietersen has worked hard to restore the team’s neglected brotherhood

Premium
22 October 2022
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter

Comeback kid and team captain Roscoe Pietersen said his biggest mission on his return to Chippa United was to revive the camaraderie at the club.

The 33-year-old defender was there at the start of the Chilli Boys brand 12 years ago...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Chaos outside JHB court as battle for mayorship heats up
Former Chiefs and Bafana striker Nomvethe talks about racism experience while ...

Most Read