HeraldLIVE
Inaugural Sport Heroes Memorial Run hits Forest Hill at weekend
Athletes encouraged to take part in event aimed at honouring Covid-19 victims
Image: SUPPLIED
Hundreds of Nelson Mandela Bay roadrunners will take to the streets of Forest Hill and surrounds for the inaugural Sport Heroes Memorial Run in honour of all local athletes who died from Covid-19 in the last two years.
The event is hosted by Sibaleka Nani Athletics Club and athletes will get a chance to participate in the 10km race at 6.30am, or the 5km from 7am on Saturday.
Children under six can also join in the fun and take part in the mile race at 8.50am.
Sibaleka Nani Athletics Club president Selby Thabethe is hoping for good conditions.
“The preparations for the race have gone well,” Thabethe said.
“I hope the weather will also be on our side, but everything is in order for the race on Saturday.
“So far we have more than 300 entries, but we are hoping more will come on Friday with the late entries.
“We are ready for everything and we also have a sponsor from Johannesburg.
“It will sponsor some goodie bags for the athletes who finish the race.
“I am inviting everyone to come and witness this memorial race.
“It’s a memorial race to honour the loved ones we lost during Covid-19.
“We are still open for late entries, so people can enter on Friday from 4pm and 7pm and also on race day from 5am to 6am.”
Thabethe is encouraging the youth to come on board.
“The youth are the future generation of this country. I think if they participate more in sport there will be less crime in our society.
“We have Faith Mjongile from Kamvelihle, who a month ago was hospitalised after a kettle of boiling water fell over her thighs.
“She ran distances of 5km and 10km when she began road running.
“Before her accident, she won her first race, the Builders Warehouse 15km Challenge, when she came first in her category.
“She back running now after the accident and her first race was in Kariega where she completed a 15km and she will be running on Saturday.
“At 18 years old, I see a star in her.
“She is just a motivation to all the young people of her age.
“At one stage, she was crying after the accident, asking if would she ever run again.
“Guess what ... she is running again and she is just an inspiration to us because now she is showing signs of maturity and she also balances her training and her matric exam preparations well, which pleases us as a club.”
All runners will get a medal after crossing the finish line.
The first men and women will get a cash prize of R1,000. Second-placed runners get R750 and third place will get R500.
