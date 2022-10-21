Classic Minis set to rev Nelson Mandela Bay

The Algoa Motorsport Club welcomes back the Mini Revival Series which will see more than 40 class Minis hit the tarmac in conjunction with the eighth and final round of the regional race day at the Aldo Scribante Raceway on Saturday.
Having grown from 26 entries in the 2019 event, when celebrating 60 years of the classic little cars in SA, the popular series returns with a new title sponsor.
The Boxer Group, the leading importers of Mini and other classic automotive parts in SA, is excited to be part of this nostalgic journey, which will see the biggest gathering of racing Minis ever in SA.
The classic cars from the early ’60s and ’70s are sure to put on a good show for fans in Saturday’s Boxer Groups Classic Mini Challenge.
The minis will compete in two separate classes.
The all-Mini race includes three heats for compliant, purpose-built Motorsport SA race cars, with 28 cars entered.
The remaining field will participate in the Street & Fine Car class that also includes three female drivers.
This class, with some drivers from other countries taking part, includes Classic Minis, fully modified race cars, the highly desirable and rare mK1 Mini Cooper S, as well as modern road-legal Minis.
MSA day licences will be available for purchase at race control for any Mini owners wishing to take part in the Street & Fine Car class.
Crash helmets, protective clothing and closed shoes are compulsory.
All Mini drivers have free entry to the event and will take part in a two-lap grand parade around the iconic 2.4km circuit during the lunch interval.
The Algoa Motorsport Regional Championship includes: Coastal Challenge for historic and classic cars; EP regional saloon cars, classes A-F; street and fine cars; motorcycles including superbikes, historics, 600cc, breakfast run, NSF 100s and CBR 150s; open tops and a 45-minute endurance race.
The gates open at 7am, with the first qualifying round at 7.30am and the first race starting at 10am.
Remaining events for 2022:
October 28 — Friday Night Drags (6pm to midnight) on Main Straight at Aldo Scribante Raceway
October 28 — Algoa Rally Club Night Rally, Jeffreys Bay
October 29 — Algoa Rally Club Final Rally, Gamtoos
October 30 — Spinning at Algoa Motorsport Skid Pan (12 midday to 8pm)
November 5 — MSA timed drags on Main Straight at Aldo Scribante Raceway
November 5 — Kart racing at Algoa Kart Club
November 12 — Oval track racing at Victory Raceway
November 19 — AMSC 3 Hour & PE 200 at Aldo Scribante Raceway
December 3 — Inland vs Coast Karting at Algoa Kart Club
December 27 — Oval track racing at Victory Raceway
HeraldLIVE
Classic Minis set to rev Nelson Mandela Bay
Image: DARRYL KUKARD
The Algoa Motorsport Club welcomes back the Mini Revival Series which will see more than 40 class Minis hit the tarmac in conjunction with the eighth and final round of the regional race day at the Aldo Scribante Raceway on Saturday.
Having grown from 26 entries in the 2019 event, when celebrating 60 years of the classic little cars in SA, the popular series returns with a new title sponsor.
The Boxer Group, the leading importers of Mini and other classic automotive parts in SA, is excited to be part of this nostalgic journey, which will see the biggest gathering of racing Minis ever in SA.
The classic cars from the early ’60s and ’70s are sure to put on a good show for fans in Saturday’s Boxer Groups Classic Mini Challenge.
The minis will compete in two separate classes.
The all-Mini race includes three heats for compliant, purpose-built Motorsport SA race cars, with 28 cars entered.
The remaining field will participate in the Street & Fine Car class that also includes three female drivers.
This class, with some drivers from other countries taking part, includes Classic Minis, fully modified race cars, the highly desirable and rare mK1 Mini Cooper S, as well as modern road-legal Minis.
MSA day licences will be available for purchase at race control for any Mini owners wishing to take part in the Street & Fine Car class.
Crash helmets, protective clothing and closed shoes are compulsory.
All Mini drivers have free entry to the event and will take part in a two-lap grand parade around the iconic 2.4km circuit during the lunch interval.
The Algoa Motorsport Regional Championship includes: Coastal Challenge for historic and classic cars; EP regional saloon cars, classes A-F; street and fine cars; motorcycles including superbikes, historics, 600cc, breakfast run, NSF 100s and CBR 150s; open tops and a 45-minute endurance race.
The gates open at 7am, with the first qualifying round at 7.30am and the first race starting at 10am.
Remaining events for 2022:
October 28 — Friday Night Drags (6pm to midnight) on Main Straight at Aldo Scribante Raceway
October 28 — Algoa Rally Club Night Rally, Jeffreys Bay
October 29 — Algoa Rally Club Final Rally, Gamtoos
October 30 — Spinning at Algoa Motorsport Skid Pan (12 midday to 8pm)
November 5 — MSA timed drags on Main Straight at Aldo Scribante Raceway
November 5 — Kart racing at Algoa Kart Club
November 12 — Oval track racing at Victory Raceway
November 19 — AMSC 3 Hour & PE 200 at Aldo Scribante Raceway
December 3 — Inland vs Coast Karting at Algoa Kart Club
December 27 — Oval track racing at Victory Raceway
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer