Sport

Township coaches call for NMB Netball president to go

Dyubhele accused of incompetence, not catering for needs of development clubs

Premium
By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 18 October 2022

Disgruntled township club coaches and players are calling for the removal of Nelson Mandela Bay Netball president Dr Noluntu Dyubhele, who has been at the helm for 15 years.

The club coaches have accused Dyubhele of being incompetent and not catering for the needs of township netball clubs and their development...

