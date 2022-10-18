Township coaches call for NMB Netball president to go
Dyubhele accused of incompetence, not catering for needs of development clubs
Premium
By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 18 October 2022
Disgruntled township club coaches and players are calling for the removal of Nelson Mandela Bay Netball president Dr Noluntu Dyubhele, who has been at the helm for 15 years.
The club coaches have accused Dyubhele of being incompetent and not catering for the needs of township netball clubs and their development...
Township coaches call for NMB Netball president to go
Dyubhele accused of incompetence, not catering for needs of development clubs
Disgruntled township club coaches and players are calling for the removal of Nelson Mandela Bay Netball president Dr Noluntu Dyubhele, who has been at the helm for 15 years.
The club coaches have accused Dyubhele of being incompetent and not catering for the needs of township netball clubs and their development...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer