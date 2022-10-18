Nelson Mandela Bay motorsport heroes bag national titles

It was a dream come true for the Stu Davidson and Sons Racing Team at Zwartkops International Raceway on the outskirts of Pretoria at the weekend as the national motorsport season wrapped up a few of its championships in extremely hot weather conditions in front of a large crowd.
Clinton Bezuidenhout put in an absolutely masterful performance in the hotly contested Compcare VW Polo Cup class, taking three out of three race wins on the day, to clinch one of the most prized titles in South African motorsport.
With the championship on a knife edge going into the seventh and final round, with no less than seven drivers in the hunt for glory in the most tightly contested history of Polo Cup racing, Capetonian youngster Charl Visser grabbed pole position by a fraction of a second from Bezuidenhout.
Nathi Msimanga and Dawie van der Merwe were on the second row and Tate Bishop and Jurie Swart on the third row.
From the moment the lights went out, Bezuidenhout showed that he meant business by getting an early jump on Visser to take the lead and then soaked up the pressure for the remainder of the race to take the win as well as move into the lead of the championship.
Bezuidenhout’s teammate, Jeandre Marais, had an impressive opening heat to take 12th place in only his second outing in Polo Cup.
Race two was very much a repeat of the opening heat with Bezuidenhout taking an early lead and then getting his elbows out and fighting off a determined Visser.
Unfortunately, Jurie Swart saw his championship aspirations going out the window as he battled with heat stroke in the hot conditions.
With the championship title almost in the bag, Bezuidenhout had a nine-point lead over Van der Merwe, and all he needed to do was stay out of trouble and the title would be his.
But no amount of convincing him to take things easy would stop the determined Bezuidenhout as he wanted to be the first driver to take three out of three race wins in this year’s fiercely contested championship.
It was the very quick Visser who got the early break in race three and he opened up a healthy lead before the safety car had to be deployed after Marais was shunted into the wall.
When the race resumed, Bezuidenhout attacked immediately, which led to Visser making a mistake and outbraking himself and ultimately gifting the lead and race three win to a deserving Bezuidenhout.
There were emotional scenes in parc ferme, with Bezuidenhout letting the realisation of what he had achieved after five years of battle sink in.
Nick Davidson, competing in the GTC SupaCup Masters Class, arrived at Zwartkops in a relaxed frame of mind, knowing that he had the championship title already wrapped up after having a season filled with consistent performances.
After recently adding yet another national karting title to his name, this time the Rok KZ2 Senior Championship, local karting ace Josh Coertze accepted an invitation to race in the Formula 1600 class in a Kent single-seater.
He grabbed the opportunity with both hands and was a mere couple of hundredths of a second off-pole position in his first time out in the car.
He converted that performance into an overall win in the Kent class and certainly made a lot of the more seasoned drivers take note of his brilliant debut.
His impressive performance also saw him given an opportunity to race in the Thunder Racing Team’s Sport 2000 open-top car this coming weekend when the action moves to Aldo Scribante Raceway for round eight of the regional championship.
The fourth local driver to bring home a 2022 championship title is Silvio Scribante, who recently clinched the competitive SA GT Championship, with his brother Aldo being runner-up.
The pair of them in their beautiful Lamborghini Huracans had to fight off some very fierce opposition in what is considered the premier class in South African motorsport with all cars complying with international GT specifications.
HeraldLIVE
Nelson Mandela Bay motorsport heroes bag national titles
Bezuidenhout clinches prestigious prize
Image: WILLIE PRETORIUS
It was a dream come true for the Stu Davidson and Sons Racing Team at Zwartkops International Raceway on the outskirts of Pretoria at the weekend as the national motorsport season wrapped up a few of its championships in extremely hot weather conditions in front of a large crowd.
Clinton Bezuidenhout put in an absolutely masterful performance in the hotly contested Compcare VW Polo Cup class, taking three out of three race wins on the day, to clinch one of the most prized titles in South African motorsport.
With the championship on a knife edge going into the seventh and final round, with no less than seven drivers in the hunt for glory in the most tightly contested history of Polo Cup racing, Capetonian youngster Charl Visser grabbed pole position by a fraction of a second from Bezuidenhout.
Nathi Msimanga and Dawie van der Merwe were on the second row and Tate Bishop and Jurie Swart on the third row.
From the moment the lights went out, Bezuidenhout showed that he meant business by getting an early jump on Visser to take the lead and then soaked up the pressure for the remainder of the race to take the win as well as move into the lead of the championship.
Bezuidenhout’s teammate, Jeandre Marais, had an impressive opening heat to take 12th place in only his second outing in Polo Cup.
Race two was very much a repeat of the opening heat with Bezuidenhout taking an early lead and then getting his elbows out and fighting off a determined Visser.
Unfortunately, Jurie Swart saw his championship aspirations going out the window as he battled with heat stroke in the hot conditions.
With the championship title almost in the bag, Bezuidenhout had a nine-point lead over Van der Merwe, and all he needed to do was stay out of trouble and the title would be his.
But no amount of convincing him to take things easy would stop the determined Bezuidenhout as he wanted to be the first driver to take three out of three race wins in this year’s fiercely contested championship.
It was the very quick Visser who got the early break in race three and he opened up a healthy lead before the safety car had to be deployed after Marais was shunted into the wall.
When the race resumed, Bezuidenhout attacked immediately, which led to Visser making a mistake and outbraking himself and ultimately gifting the lead and race three win to a deserving Bezuidenhout.
There were emotional scenes in parc ferme, with Bezuidenhout letting the realisation of what he had achieved after five years of battle sink in.
Nick Davidson, competing in the GTC SupaCup Masters Class, arrived at Zwartkops in a relaxed frame of mind, knowing that he had the championship title already wrapped up after having a season filled with consistent performances.
After recently adding yet another national karting title to his name, this time the Rok KZ2 Senior Championship, local karting ace Josh Coertze accepted an invitation to race in the Formula 1600 class in a Kent single-seater.
He grabbed the opportunity with both hands and was a mere couple of hundredths of a second off-pole position in his first time out in the car.
He converted that performance into an overall win in the Kent class and certainly made a lot of the more seasoned drivers take note of his brilliant debut.
His impressive performance also saw him given an opportunity to race in the Thunder Racing Team’s Sport 2000 open-top car this coming weekend when the action moves to Aldo Scribante Raceway for round eight of the regional championship.
The fourth local driver to bring home a 2022 championship title is Silvio Scribante, who recently clinched the competitive SA GT Championship, with his brother Aldo being runner-up.
The pair of them in their beautiful Lamborghini Huracans had to fight off some very fierce opposition in what is considered the premier class in South African motorsport with all cars complying with international GT specifications.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer