Athletes gear up for Gelvandale 15km

Nelson Mandela Bay athletes will be aiming to keep the men’s and women’s titles on home soil when the Gelvandale 15km takes place at the Gelvandale Athletics track on Saturday next week.
Last year, Western Province’s Zintle Xiniwe of Boxer Athletics Club was the first woman home in 55:17, with top Bay runner Kelly van Vliet, from Nedbank running club, in second in 56:58, followed by Nwabisa Mjoli of Ikhamva Athletics Club in third place in 57:54 and Ntombi Mfunzi of Nedbank Running Club in fourth with 58:51.
Both Kelly and Ntombi will be running in the Gelvandale 15km this month, with Ntombi’s sights set on breaking the Eastern Province Athletics Women’s 40-49 age category record of 58:15.
Kelly, who competed in the Cape Town Marathon on Sunday, her first marathon of the year, will give the Gelvandale run her best effort.
“It depends on how my legs recover from the marathon, but I would love to pace Ntombi to make sure she achieves her record time,” Kelly said.
The Gelvandale 15km is renowned for its tough hilly route, but the top three men flew home in their personal best times last year.
Mahikeng’s David Manja, of Murray and Roberts, finished in 44:19, with top local, Melikhaya Frans, of Ikhamva Athletics Club, in second place in 44:29, closely followed by Gladwin Mzazi, of Boxer Superstar, who finished third in 44:50.
Andile Motwana, of Nedbank Running Club, who took top honours in 2019 in a time of 48:03, will be competing this year. His coach, Luvuyo Stephen, says he is in top form and has won most of the recent local races he has entered.
Ikhamva Athletics Club owner and coach Mike Mbambani said: “It is exciting to have our young athletes competing from our club.
“Cwenga Nose and Sinawo Poti, both 21 years old, will be competing in their first race over 10km in the Gelvandale 15km.
“They have been training hard and are in good shape to take on this distance. Luyanda Tschangana is in great shape and I expect him to finish in the top five.
“We wish to thank our city, Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, for their continued support of our mission to take sport to the people.”
The 15km starts at 6am and 5km at 6.15am. The well-established Gelvandale Run is sponsored by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality as part of the Legacy Project.
Online entries are available on www.webtickets.co.za and online entries close on Wednesday next week. Entries for the EPA Participation League event may be handed in at Brian Bands, The Footballer or UD Sport in Kariega.
Collection of race numbers (pre-entries) and late entries will be accepted at the race venue from 5pm until 7pm on Friday October 28 and from 5am on the morning of the race.
Free T-shirts will be given to the first 100 15km athletes who collect their race numbers on the Friday. — LOC EPA
Athletes gear up for Gelvandale 15km
Bay runners aiming to keep titles on home soil
Image: SUPPLIED
Nelson Mandela Bay athletes will be aiming to keep the men’s and women’s titles on home soil when the Gelvandale 15km takes place at the Gelvandale Athletics track on Saturday next week.
Last year, Western Province’s Zintle Xiniwe of Boxer Athletics Club was the first woman home in 55:17, with top Bay runner Kelly van Vliet, from Nedbank running club, in second in 56:58, followed by Nwabisa Mjoli of Ikhamva Athletics Club in third place in 57:54 and Ntombi Mfunzi of Nedbank Running Club in fourth with 58:51.
Both Kelly and Ntombi will be running in the Gelvandale 15km this month, with Ntombi’s sights set on breaking the Eastern Province Athletics Women’s 40-49 age category record of 58:15.
Kelly, who competed in the Cape Town Marathon on Sunday, her first marathon of the year, will give the Gelvandale run her best effort.
“It depends on how my legs recover from the marathon, but I would love to pace Ntombi to make sure she achieves her record time,” Kelly said.
The Gelvandale 15km is renowned for its tough hilly route, but the top three men flew home in their personal best times last year.
Mahikeng’s David Manja, of Murray and Roberts, finished in 44:19, with top local, Melikhaya Frans, of Ikhamva Athletics Club, in second place in 44:29, closely followed by Gladwin Mzazi, of Boxer Superstar, who finished third in 44:50.
Andile Motwana, of Nedbank Running Club, who took top honours in 2019 in a time of 48:03, will be competing this year. His coach, Luvuyo Stephen, says he is in top form and has won most of the recent local races he has entered.
Ikhamva Athletics Club owner and coach Mike Mbambani said: “It is exciting to have our young athletes competing from our club.
“Cwenga Nose and Sinawo Poti, both 21 years old, will be competing in their first race over 10km in the Gelvandale 15km.
“They have been training hard and are in good shape to take on this distance. Luyanda Tschangana is in great shape and I expect him to finish in the top five.
“We wish to thank our city, Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, for their continued support of our mission to take sport to the people.”
The 15km starts at 6am and 5km at 6.15am. The well-established Gelvandale Run is sponsored by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality as part of the Legacy Project.
Online entries are available on www.webtickets.co.za and online entries close on Wednesday next week. Entries for the EPA Participation League event may be handed in at Brian Bands, The Footballer or UD Sport in Kariega.
Collection of race numbers (pre-entries) and late entries will be accepted at the race venue from 5pm until 7pm on Friday October 28 and from 5am on the morning of the race.
Free T-shirts will be given to the first 100 15km athletes who collect their race numbers on the Friday. — LOC EPA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer