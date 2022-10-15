Frans to set the pace in Sanlam Cape Town Marathon’s men’s race
Seasoned Nelson Mandela Bay athlete Melikhaya Frans is set to take part in 2022’s Sanlam Cape Town Marathon on Sunday — not as a competitor but as a pacemaker in the men’s race.
Sanlam Cape Town Marathon defending champion and record holder Stephen Mokoka and SA National Marathon champion Jenet Mbhele were unveiled today as SA’s top contenders in the men’s and women’s field...
