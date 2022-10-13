Heat on at Zwartkops grand finale

The Stu Davidson and Sons VW Polos will be in action at Zwartkops International Raceway in Pretoria this weekend as the national motorsport season reaches a thrilling climax at the Extreme Festival finale.
Nick Davidson will be the most relaxed out of the four Algoa Motorsport Club drivers who will be racing this weekend as he has already got the GTC SupaCup Masters title in the bag after a season full of consistent performances.
In the Compcare Medical Scheme VW Polo Cup, where Clinton Bezuidenhout and Jeandre Marais will be in action, it is a completely different story with the title hunt going down to the most exciting climax in the 26 years that the series has been running.
The top three drivers are split by a mere four points, but seven drivers still have a realistic chance of being crowned champion in the most competitive class in South African Motorsport.
The man leading the title hunt is 2021 Rookie of the Year winner Dawie de Jager, with Bezuidenhout two points behind and Jurie Swart a further two points adrift. Staying in the hunt for the coveted Polo Cup Title are ex-karting stars Tate Bishop, Charl Visser, Giordano Lupini and Nathi Msimanga who will all be hoping to upset the apple cart during the thrilling three-heat finale.
Jeandre Marais is in the third of the Stu Davidson/Thunder Racing VW Polos and he will be hoping for another great performance after an impressive debut in the class at Killarney Raceway last month.
It will be his first visit to Zwartkops and he will aim to learn as much as he can from teammate Bezuidenhout, who is now considered a veteran in Polo Cup racing
Daniel Rowe will be competing in the GTC SupaCup Class in the Team Perfect Circle VW Polo and he will be hoping for a good haul of points after he and fellow VW Factory driver Jonathan Mogotsi joined the season at the halfway stage.
October motorsport calendar:
October 15: Motocross Regional Round 5, Rover Motorcycle Club (8am to 5pm)
October 22: Mini Revival Series and Regional Round 8 for cars and motorcycles (7am to 6pm)
October 28: Friday night drags at Aldo Scribante Raceway (6pm to midnight); Algoa Rally Club Night Rally, Jeffreys Bay (12pm to 10pm)
October 29: Algoa Rally Club, final rally of the season, Gamtoos (8am to 5pm); Oval Track Racing at PEOTR, Greenbushes (5pm to 11pm); Open track day for cars only at Aldo Scribante Raceway (9am to 5pm)
October 30: Spinning at Aldo Scribante Raceway skid pan (12pm to 8pm).
HeraldLIVE
Heat on at Zwartkops grand finale
Image: Andre Laubscher
