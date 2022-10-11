Kirkwood’s Takane calls for rematch

After losing out on an opportunity to be crowned the new SA women’s super-bantamweight champion on Sunday, Kirkwood’s Monelisa Takane is already calling for a rematch against champion Matshidiso Mokebisi.
After an action-packed 10-round fight between the two during the J4Joy International Boxing Tournament at the Feather Market Centre, the judges were divided. in scoring the fight.
Stephen Simon scored it 97-91, Nkosinathi Zamela saw it as 93-96 and Vuyokazi Ncata had it at 94-94.
The draw saw Mokebisi retain her title.
“I also wanted the title, but the weekend’s result is nothing ... nothing is lost,” Takane said.
“I am happy that I managed to finish the rounds because I had never gone all the way to the 10th round, so this was a new experience for me.
“I want a rematch and I hope it will come soon because I would love to end this year on a high note.”
Veteran boxing ring announcer and J4joy International Boxing Tournament head of boxing Sipho Mashego applauded the support they had received from Gqeberha boxing lovers.
“We had a successful tournament at the weekend,” he said.
“It was huge and the attendance was good.
“We had some exciting fights on the day. There were also three title fights.
“The vacant Eastern Cape bantamweight title fight between Michael Daries and Siphenathi Nobandla, from East London, was an exciting affair won by Daries.
“He knocked out Nobandla in the first round.
“It was an exciting fight that got people up from their chairs.
“The fight was very special for us as J4Joy, BSA and boxing fans in the Eastern Cape.
“The SA female super-bantamweight title fight which saw Free State’s Matshidiso Mokebisi defend her belt against a local woman was also an exciting bout to watch.
“Neither wanted to lose the fight.
“They went all the way with the fight ending in a draw, so Mokebisi retained her title.”
Mashego said the biggest fight on the night had been for the vacant WBF world super-bantamweight title between Thato Bonokoane, who calls himself “Captain Charisma”, and Diego Alberto Ruize, from Argentina.
“Bonokoane and Ruize went 12 rounds, but it was our local boxer who took over the belt with a unanimous decision from the judges.”
HeraldLIVE
Kirkwood’s Takane calls for rematch
Woman boxer eager for second chance after losing to Mokebisi in SA super-bantamweight title fight in Gqeberha at weekend
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
