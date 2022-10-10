Young Buffalo City surfers win Freedom Cup in J-Bay

For the fifth straight day in a row, Lower Point in Jeffreys Bay delivered perfect waves for the 25th Sea Harvest SA Junior Champs presented by SMTH Shapes on Sunday.
After a quick semifinals round, it was straight into the finals, kicking off with the Under-12 Girls division.
Leah Lepront, who has been dominant the entire year, finished her season with another win and the U12 Girls Title for 2022.
Camilla Heuer finished in second spot, with Jasmine Venter in third and Mikayla Jeffries in fourth.
The U12 Boys is always a fierce tussle, and Sunday’s final was no different.
Ben Esterhyse’s first scoring ride was a solid 7.77, but Carl Wiersma also pushed hard and banked a 7.5.
In reply, Ben hooked an absolute bomb and went vertical on his backhand for an excellent score of 9.33 and the win.
Callum Loftus took third spot, and Damien Roeloffze fourth.
“The waves were so good, and I saw this set wave coming.
“Carl went on the first one, and I got the second one,” Ben said.
“I did a couple of turns, found this nice rhythm along the inside section, and did enough to get that 9.33.
“I was pleased with the result.”
In the U14 Girls, all eyes were on Loise Lepront, who wowed the crowd on Saturday with her 10-point ride.
She did not disappoint and put a 9.5 on the scoreboard, followed by a 6.77 for the U14 Girls title.
Remi Fourie, who surfed excellently all week, was in second, with Emily Jenkinson in third and Sophia Jackson in fourth.
No-one knew which way the U14 Boys final would go, with four talented and determined young surfers all determined to get their SA Champs title.
But there can be only one, and Rory Dace made it clear from the outset that he was in it to win it.
A heat total of 14.17 saw the Cape St Francis surfer win his title, with Loghan Tilsley, Josh Malherbe and Asbjorn Gwenin in the minor spots.
Gemma Hanafey, from Buffalo City, was in the lead for most of the U16 Girls final, but as time ticked away, the last set came through.
With Gemma sitting out of priority, Maya Potgieter caught the first good one.
After that she jumped straight into first place, with Anastasia Venter also leapfrogging into second spot, leaving Gemma in third.
Gia Gilmer was a disappointed fourth, not finding any of the set waves during the final.
It was a perfect opportunity for the three goofy footers to work against the one natural footer in the boys’ U16 final.
But Nate Colby was quick out of the gates and showed everyone why he is one of the country’s top U16 surfers.
Then the three goofy footers got waves, and high scores fell everywhere.
Surprise Maphumulo and Joel Fowles were battling it while David Emslie was looking for the bombs.
Nate just kept finding the perfect inside runners.
Surprise and Joel picked up set waves as the heat drew to a close.
Surprise smashed it to the bricks, while Joel did the same with power and precision.
The exchange went to Joel, and he ended up the Boys U16 SA Champion 2022, with Surprise in second.
Nate came third and David fourth.
“It is by far the highlight of my career,” Joel said on the beach afterwards.
“I have always wanted to be SA Champion, and now I have a title, so I am stoked.”
After a week of excellent surfing, Adriel Wolmarans finished her week with the U18 Girls Division win.
She took the title from Aimee Du Preez, who was in second.
Demi Row, who also impressed all week, finished third, and Maya Figl fourth.
As the event drew to a close and the U18 Boys final paddled out, there was minimal indication of who would be the new U18 Boys SA Champion.
All four surfers had impressed the whole event, with Joshua Myburgh showing form in the earlier rounds.
However, nothing much gets past Dan Emslie at the moment. He found his bombs at the end of the heat.
He scored an 8.33 and an excellent 9.5 for a heat total of 17.83, the win and the U18 Boys SA Champion 2022 title.
Joshua was second, James Ribbink third and Connor Slijpen fourth.
Freedom Cup: 1 Buffalo City 44,068 points, 2 Cape Town Surfriders 40,890, 3 Ethekweni 38,976, 4 Winelands 37,888, 5 iLembe 34,570, 6 Nelson Mandela Bay Surfriders 34,349, 7 Eden 27,455, 8 UGU 24,277. — Surfing SA
Young Buffalo City surfers win Freedom Cup in J-Bay
Image: MIKE RUTHNUM
