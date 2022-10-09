Spectacular performances on day four of SA Junior Champs in J-Bay

A solid jump in swell saw perfect four-foot waves reel down the iconic Lower Point venue in J-Bay for the fourth day of the Sea Harvest SA Junior Surfing Championships on Saturday.
First into the water was the U18 girls' quarterfinals, with Adriel Wolmarans and Aimee Du Preez from Buffalo City, winning their heats with powerful surfing and critical moves.
The U16 girls were on fire, with Chloe Ribbink (eThwkweni) banking 15.17 points for the win in heat two of the quarterfinals. Gemma Hanafey (Buffalo City) also surfed impressively to win her heat, as did Gia Gilmer (eThekweni).
Things started coming alive in the girls' U14 quarterfinals.
In the first heat of the division, Louise Lepront picked up a nice-looking set wave and launched into a big backhand crack from her first bottom turn.
She followed up with a smooth roundhouse cutback into the white water. Louise then pulled off a vertical backhand re-entry, perfectly executed, before finishing with a final close-out move in front of the judges.
It was a unanimous decision — 10 points from all the judges across the board.
The first 10-point ride of the contest for a scintillating ride by the young Louise.
The U18 boys' quarterfinals heats were all loaded, but none as much as quarter three.
The heat resembled a final, with James Ribbink (eThekweni), River Gericke (Eden), Connor Slijpen and Brad Scott from Cape Town Surfriders in the line-up.
All four were pushing hard to advance into the semifinals.
However, by the end of the heat, it was Ribbink and Slijpen. They emerged in first and second to advance, with Gericke and Scott being eliminated.
The second boys' U16 quarterfinal was a tense affair.
Nate Colby (eThekweni) stamped his authority early in the heat with a scintillating 7.50, backed up with a 6.67 to put 14.17 on the scoreboard.
Joel Fowles (Buffalo City) and Jack Erlank (Nelson Mandela Bay) were fighting hard for second place and avoiding elimination.
However, as the heat ticked away, there was a flurry of waves, and at the final siren, it was Colby and Fowles who advanced.
In the highly competitive boys U14 division, Loghann Tilsley (Cape Winelands) dominated the first heat, with Josh Malherbe (Buffalo City) in second.
Cooper Smith (iLembe) and Asbjorn Gwenin (Cape Town Surfriders) advanced from the second quarter.
In the last quarterfinal heat, Rory Dace (Nelson Mandela Bay Surfriders) and Massimo Bienz from Cape Winelands advanced to the semifinals.
Eden still showed the gees in the Loud and Proud Team Spirit award, awarded to the team with the most spirit at the event.
The event wraps up on Sunday. — Surfing SA
Spectacular performances on day four of SA Junior Champs in J-Bay
Image: Mike Ruthnum
