Sport

Gould, Manqana differ on MTN8 winner

Premium
08 October 2022
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter

Having played on opposing sides in the DStv Premiership for many seasons, retired footballers Morgan Gould and Njabulo Manqana remain divided as to who will take 2022’s MTN8 Wafa Wafa Cup.

Ex-SuperSport United and Kaizer Chiefs defender, Gould, is vying for defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns, while the former Orlando Pirates and Golden Arrows winger is going with Pirates...

