A Formula One Grand Prix on Soweto streets? Yes, according to motorsports veteran

Facts have begun to emerge about a Soweto SA Grand Prix bid after rumours abounded of such an event in recent weeks. SA entrepreneur Bobby Hartslief, the man responsible for saving the SA Formula One Grand Prix in the early 1980s, has confirmed he is instructed to put together a bid for a new SA Grand Prix.
The event is proposed on a new street circuit to be constructed at the Nasrec showgrounds adjacent to Soweto, south of Johannesburg.
“Yes, I have been approached to offer advice and comment on the concept of a Soweto SA Formula One Grand Prix at the Nasrec showgrounds,” Hartslief confirmed on Friday. “A group of influential businesspeople contacted me some years ago with the concept of a huge event, one substantially greater than just three days of practise and qualifying culminating in a two-hour Formula One race.
“A Soweto SA Grand Prix at the Nasrec showgrounds ticks all the right boxes. Nasrec is an international standard exhibition centre with all necessary amenities and more already in place. Nasrec is next door to the soul of the country and the symbol of African liberty in Soweto.”
“The adjacent FNB Stadium successfully hosted the 2010 Fifa World Cup soccer finals and easily caters for 94,000 people. All necessary planning and infrastructure to host a Soweto SA Grand Prix has been considered.
“That will cost money. Considering the challenges faced by government at every turn, it would be remiss to expect any surplus state cash to be handed out to fund a F1 Grand Prix. The group that has approached us, however, believes they can raise the funds to float a more than just Soweto SA Grand Prix,” added Hartslief.
Their concept is for a major event, an epic mega prix the proportions and magnitude of the 2010 Soccer World Cup.
“SA continues to face its challenges. A Soweto SA Grand Prix for the people, by the people, will not only bring international recognition and exposure but will also be a significant morale booster for the country and provide tens of thousands of much needed jobs for our unemployed youth.
“Do I think a Soweto SA Grand Prix can happen around the Johannesburg Nasrec showgrounds? Unequivocally yes. We will reveal more of our plans when our principals speak for themselves in due course.”
Hartslief organised and promoted five SA Formula One Grands Prix at Kyalami between 1981 to 1985. He then managed the affairs of three-time Formula One world champion Nelson Piquet before returning to SA. Hartslief later designed and built the Phakisa Freeway at Welkom, where again against all odds, he organised, promoted and ran six MotoGPs.
This is a developing story.
