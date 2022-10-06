Other top performances in this U18 round were James Ribbink (eThekwini Surfriders Association) 11.50, Joel Dace (Nelson Mandela Bay Surfriders)10.33, Luke van Wyk (Cape Town Surfriders) 13.67, and Kyra Bennie (Cape Winelands), 11.73.
J-Bay hosts country's top junior surfers
Image: Mike Ruthnum
Surfers from all parts of SA are in J-Bay for the 25th Edition Of The Sea Harvest SA Junior Championships presented by SMTH Shapes.
The SA Junior Championships will showcase the best junior surfers from all over the country who have qualified for this prestigious tournament via demanding selection trials run by their respective organisations.
At stake are individual national titles for U12, U14, U16 and U18 boys and girls, along with the coveted Freedom Cup, which is awarded to the District whose team members accumulate the highest points totals across all age divisions.
The day's first wave was ridden by U18 surfer Dan Emslie from Buffalo City. It was a long ride. Dan banked a 5.17 to open the scorecards for the event. He soon followed it up with an even better 6.67 and went all the way to win the day's opening heat.
Image: Mike Ruthnum
Other top performances in this U18 round were James Ribbink (eThekwini Surfriders Association) 11.50, Joel Dace (Nelson Mandela Bay Surfriders)10.33, Luke van Wyk (Cape Town Surfriders) 13.67, and Kyra Bennie (Cape Winelands), 11.73.
For the U16 Boys division, an onshore southerly wind started puffing, and the waves remained highly contestable throughout. Top surfers in this division included Simon Winter (Cape Town Surfriders) 14.44, Joel Fowles (Buffalo City) 10.50 and Nate Colby (Ethekweni Surfriders) 15.50.
The highly competitive U14 Boys heats hit the water as the wind turned back to offshore southwest, and there were some flawless waves to be had in the high tide conditions. Josh Malherbe (Buffalo City) won his heat convincingly, and Rory Dace (Nelson Mandela Bay) was another standout.
The long day's surfing finished off with the first round of the U12 Girls.
The perennial standout Leah Lepront (UGU) won the first heat with relative ease. After that, Mikayla Jefferis (Ethekweni) took out the win in the day's final heat.
In addition to the Freedom Cup and individual titles, several speciality awards are up for grabs.
These include the Loud and Proud Team Spirit award, awarded to the Team that shows the most spirit at the event.
A male and female Surfer of the Contest will also be announced at the Award Ceremony on Sunday, October 9.
The entire event is being streamed live via the Supersports School app. It can also be viewed via the website. — Surfing SA
