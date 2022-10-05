×

Emntsalani U16 boys to fly Eastern Cape flag at nationals

Junior tennis club players from Zwide off to Pretoria after winning regional tournament

By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 05 October 2022

Zwide-based Emntsalani Junior Tennis Club have overcome all the odds and will represent the Eastern Cape at the BNP Paribas U16 boys’ national development tournament in Pretoria from November 4-6.

The club’s juniors were the pride of the Eastern Cape when they won the regional tournament at Kingswood College in Makhanda at the weekend...

