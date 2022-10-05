Captain Zach Johnson: Tiger to be involved at '23 Ryder Cup

Tiger Woods will have a role of some kind on the US Ryder Cup team in 2023, captain Zach Johnson said.
Woods returned to competitive golf in 2022 after breaking bones in his right leg and ankle in a single-car accident in February 2021. He only played in the Masters, the PGA Championship, The Open Championship and a pro-am in Ireland in 2022.
"Given who he is and what he's all about, I can tell you right now, I don't know if he'll be here next year, but he'll be a part of this team in some capacity," Johnson said at a joint press conference in Rome, where next year's competition will be played at Marco Simone.
Woods, 46, competed in eight Ryder Cups for the US and was also a vice-captain in 2018. He also captained the American team at the 2019 Presidents Cup.
"I can't put this mildly: He loves the Ryder Cup," Johnson said. "He has made it a priority of his, and certainly Team USA. He wants to be a part of it as best he can.
"Obviously, he's gone through some things as of late that make it difficult whether it's travel or what-have-you. But he and I will be in constant communication."
In the 2021 edition of the event, the first without Woods since he burst onto the scene, the US defeated Europe by a record score of 19-9 at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.
Meanwhile, tournament host Woods is not listed in the initial field for the 20-man Hero World Challenge in Albany, Bahamas in December but could still be added as three exemption slots will be named at a later date.
Woods has played in three Majors this year after a February 2021 car crash that nearly cost him his right leg but has not given any indication when he will tee it up next.
The 15-times major champion finished in 47th place at the Masters in April, withdrew in pain after the third round of the PGA Championship in May and, in his most recent start, missed the cut at the British Open in July.
The field for the December 1-4 Hero World Challenge includes seven top 10 players in the rankings, led by Masters champion and world number one Scottie Scheffler.
The other top 10 players in the field are Xander Schauffele (5), Jon Rahm (6), Will Zalatoris (7) Justin Thomas (8), Collin Morikawa (9) and Matt Fitzpatrick (10).
Zalatoris, who has not competed since he withdrew from the BMW Championship with two herniated discs in his back, Cameron Young, Im Sung-jae, Max Homa and Tom Kim are all making their debuts in the event.
In total, 17 of the top 21 players in the world will be at the Hero World Challenge, a group that includes defending champion Viktor Hovland, Jordan Spieth and Hideki Matsuyama. — Field Level Media
Captain Zach Johnson: Tiger to be involved at '23 Ryder Cup
Image: Christian Petersen/Getty Images
