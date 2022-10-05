Alcaraz confidence dented by defeat in first match as number one

Carlos Alcaraz's reign as world number one began with a 7-5 6-3 defeat to David Goffin at the Astana Open on Tuesday and the Spaniard said he would have to learn how to play against opponents who dial up the pressure and aggression.
Alcaraz, the youngest player to top the men's world rankings, was broken five times by lucky loser Goffin.
“He played better than me, really, really aggressive,” said 19-year-old Alcaraz, who won his first Grand Slam title at the US Open last month.
“I couldn't handle that pressure that he was pushing on me and of course, it's something that I have to learn and take lessons from this match.
“Coming back to competition is never easy. He played two matches here on this court. It's not easy to get used to, it's really, really slow. It was really tough on me, for my confidence,” Alcaraz added.
Alcaraz, who has qualified for the season-ending ATP Finals, is next scheduled to compete at the ATP 500 event in Basel later this month.
Meanwhile, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) will work with the women's body (WTA) to ensure players can play in WTA and ITF tournaments after Iga Swiatek opted to skip the Billie Jean King Cup, the world tennis governing body said.
World number one Swiatek said she had no choice but to pull out of the November 8-13 Billie Jean King Cup finals citing potential travel fatigue as the tournament in Glasgow begins a day after the WTA Finals wraps up in Fort Worth, Texas.
"The ITF is sorry that Iga Swiatek is unable to take part ... and recognises that the schedule for the two major year-end events presents a challenge for players competing in both events," ITF president David Haggerty said.
"We have been working with the WTA to try to coordinate suitable dates.
"While we were able to confirm the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Glasgow back in June, the WTA Finals venue in Fort Worth, Texas was confirmed during the US Open and restricted in terms of available dates."
Poland are in Group D with the Czech Republic and the United States in the 12-team tournament.
Haggerty said the ITF had revised the schedule to ensure Poland and the United States start their campaign as late as possible.
"We are committed to working with the WTA on the 2023 schedule so that we have a better transition between the two competitions," Haggerty added. — Reuters
Alcaraz confidence dented by defeat in first match as number one
Image: Lisi Niesner/Reuters
