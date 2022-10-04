Pearson cricket team maintain impressive run of success

The Pearson first cricket team returned unbeaten from the Cape Youth Festival in Cape Town, being the only team at the tournament to win all their matches and stretching their unbeaten run to 12 games this season.
The Gqeberha side started the festival with a time format match against Pinelands High. After losing the toss, Pearson had to work hard in difficult batting conditions against their opponents’ swing and seam attack.
After being in trouble at 40/4, Nikolai Hector kept his team in the game with 47 off 122 balls. Matthew Swartbooi supported him well with 28 to help them post a respectable 169 in 55.1 overs.
Hector claimed two wickets for 18 runs in his six-over opening spell to put his team in a good position.
Esa Gangat supported him well as the Pearson outfit dismissed Pinelands for 122 to claim victory by 46 runs. Hector was an obvious choice as man of the match.
On the second day Pearson took on Westerford in a 50-overs match. The Pearson bowlers were on top of their game as Oliver Newland-Nell (3/14 in six overs) and Hector (3/35 in nine overs) did most of the damage in bowling their opponents for a mere 100 runs.
Connor Mitchell, with 40 not out off 32 balls, and Esa Gangat (24 not out off 20 balls) made short work of chasing the target down in the 18th over with only three wickets down. Newland-Nell was named man of the match for his performance with the ball.
On the final day Pearson faced Somerset College and festival hosts Milnerton in Twenty20 matches.
Somerset posted 144/3 in the first match with Esa Gangat picking up 1/14 in four overs.
In a superb run-chase, Pearson knocked off the winning runs in the 19th over, with Gangat hitting 40 off 27 balls. Mitchell anchored the innings with a sensible 32 not out.
Pearson then faced Milnerton, the only other unbeaten team at the festival. The Pearson outfit kept their best for last as they restricted Milnerton to 106/8 in their 20 overs. Jayden Groenewald, with 2/16 in four overs, and Hector, with 2/11 in three overs, were the pick of the bowlers.
Groenewald smashed 37 off 26 balls to lead the way for his team as Pearson cruised past the target in the 11th over with seven wickets in hand. Groenewald was named man of the match for his allround performance.
