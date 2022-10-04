Andre Keller came, saw and conquered in what turned out to be a bruising affair at the Heavy Metal Stock Car National at the Victory Raceway in Gqeberha in perfect track and weather conditions on Saturday night.
The large, enthusiastic crowd was treated to a drama-filled evening when it was the visitors from the George and Oudtshoorn clubs who showed their hands in a field including some of SA’s top oval track racers.
Keller, from Oudtshoorn, put in a consistent performance throughout the three heats before claiming victory in the final.
Local man Pierre van der Berg in his beautifully prepared BMW was second overall and William Steyn, from George, capped a consistent evening to take home third place.
In the Junior Hot Rod class, Zanco Els was victorious, with Juanre Verwey finishing second and Keegan Ellard third.
The Pink Rod class for women was a nail-biting affair throughout the heats, with Annuschka Landman beating Nadia Rautenbach by two points and Simoné Claassen coming home third.
The Hot Rod class was dominated by another visitor from George, Shaun Potgieter, winning all three heats and the final.
Shaun Gough was second and Gene Gough third.
Francois Engelbrecht claimed overall victory in the highly competitive 1660 class, Tiaan Oliphant was second and Pieter le Roux third.
Daniel Renison put in a faultless performance in the 2.1 Modified class, getting the better of the ever-consistent Malcolm Els, who was second, and Gerrit Olivier, third.
The V8 American Saloon class was a close-knit affair, with ultimate line honours going the way of Pieta Victor and Vincent Venter showing moments of brilliance taking second and Theuns Eksteen third.
The next race date at Victory Raceway is November 12 when the club and regional championships will be decided.
Keller triumphant at Stock Car National
Image: PETER HENNING
