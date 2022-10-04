Galaxies too good for Panthers in season’s final match

The club hockey season came to an end at the weekend and there was an interesting final women’s Presidents League matchup between Gelvandale Panthers and Uitenhage Galaxies at the KC March Astro in Gelvandale on Sunday.
The Panthers were still smarting from a 12-1 demolition of the Crusaders Gladiators the night before, coming up against a fearless Galaxies side that did not disappoint defensively in their 3-0 win.
The Panthers had the territory and possession advantage the entire game but just could not get past the tight Galaxies defence of Courtney Every, Vantola Vandayar, Kaylin Roberts and young goalkeeper Mija Kliment.
Not only did Roberts defend well, she also scored two well-taken penalty corners, one in the second chukka to give the Galaxies 1-0 halftime lead and the second four minutes into the third chukka to give a psychological 2-0 lead for the Galaxies going into the all-important fourth and final chukka.
Kayleigh Hiscock put the game out of the reach of the Panthers with seven minutes remaining with a well-timed breakaway field goal to give the Galaxies the win in the final game of the season.
With the season ending so late in the year due to load-shedding and rain interruptions, the logs are still unconfirmed and can be viewed later in the month at www.ephockey.co.za for updated logs and standings. The league logs and standings are still unconfirmed and need to be ratified.
Subject to ratification, the men's Premier League has been won by the Crusaders Chargers side, taking the title away from the Gelvandale Hurricanes on a higher goal difference.
In the women’s Premier League, the NMU Madibaz side ran away with the title without anyone giving them a go.
Crusaders Aloes collected the men’s Presidents League title and Old Collegians Academy side the women’s crown.
In the men’s First League, the championship goes to Lakeside Cavaliers and the women’s to newcomers Lynx Club.
OC Varsity College clinched the women’s Second League.
HeraldLIVE
Galaxies too good for Panthers in season’s final match
Image: WERNER HILLS
HeraldLIVE
