Aston Martin, Ligier share honours at Aldo Scribante

Kwanda Mokoena and Hein Lategan are still locked in a titanic fight for the SA Endurance Championship after rounds five and six held at Aldo Scribante Raceway in Gqeberha at the weekend.
Two points separate the two title rivals after six hours of hard racing.
Michael Stephen and Paul Hill made a welcome return to racing in their Kalex Aston Martin Vantage GT3 and dominated round five, while Nick Adcock, Michael Jensen and Mikaeel Pitamber powered their AidCall Ligier-Honda JS 53 to victory in round six, which was run in complete darkness.
Riaan Botma set the pace in qualifying, planting his Auto Investments Ligier-Honda JS-53 on pole with a lap time of 57.73 seconds, 0.27 seconds quicker than the AidCall 247/RicoBarlowRacing Ligier-Honda JS53 Evo of Nick Adcock, Michael Jensen and Mikaeel Pitamber.
Michael Stephen/Paul Hill took third in their Kalex Aston Martin Vantage GT3 with a time of 58.4 seconds, 0.68 seconds clear of Mike McLoughlin/Steve Clark in their new Backdraft Slingshot.
The third row saw Charl Arangies/Arnold Neveling (Pagid/Stradale Lamborghini Gallardo GT3) head off Hein Lategan/Verissimo Tavares (BBR Porsche 992 GT3 Cup).
The championship leader Kwanda Mokoena, partnered once again with his uncle Tschops Sipuka, lined up seventh in their Amandla Coal/MJR Motorsport Audi R8 GT4 with Roelf du Plessis (Ultimate Outlaws Chev Lumina) for company.
David/Roberto Franco and Danie van Niekerk headed class D in their Graphix Supply World Volkswagen Polo with Mohamed Dangor/Kishoor Pitamber, entered in a brand new Creative Ink Volkswagen Golf GTi, alongside them.
The Class E Backdraft championship-within-a-championship was led by Team Pesty’s Harm/Barend Pretorius followed by multiple Mobil V8 champion Mackie Adlem/Rudi Barnard. Benjamin and Ben Morgenrood (Morgenrood Motors Group), Collin Ellison/Andrew Horne (Titan Historic F1), Anand Pather/Mario de Sousa, Craig Czank/Les Marshall and Team Qhuabani’s Fikile Holomisa/Baphumze Rubuluza rounded out the grid.
Botma led the field during the opening 10 minutes of round five, closely followed by Pitamber, the pair of Ligiers quickly opening a gap to the Aston Martin.
Pitamber slipped past Botma for the lead, but was forced to retire after 12 laps with no fuel pressure.
Shortly afterwards, Botma pitted his Ligier with an electrical problem which ultimately forced their retirement after 69 laps.
Hill took the lead which he and Stephen built up at a frenetic pace, crossing the line four laps ahead of Lategan and Tavares, who once again had a huge fight with Mokoena and Sipuka and Arangies’s Lamborghini.
The new Backdraft Slingshot was also in the thick of the action until the brand new car retired with an engine management issue.
With 45 minutes remaining, Arangies suffered a blown engine which caused a lengthy safety car period as the oil was mopped up and leaving Mokoena/Sipuka to cruise to third position overall.
Mokoena/Sipuka took the Index of Performance honours ahead of Lategan and Tavares.
The six-hour race was split in half at the competitors’ request, so the grid lined up as they had crossed the line at the three-hour mark.
Hill was nursing a sore shoulder and elected not to start, while the Rico Barlow crew was still frantically finishing the repair job on the Ligier, which was traced to a chafed wire leading to the fuel pump which caused a dead short.
The team had to trace the problem, then remove the petrol tank and fuel pump, build a new wiring harness, put it all back together and recalibrate the sensors.
The job was finished two laps after the start of the race but after 35 minutes of scintillating driving, Pitamber had the Ligier in the lead, which Adcock and Jensen held to the end.
They finished one lap ahead of the Mokoena/Sipuka Audi, which had a tyre blowout 10 minutes into the race.
As the race unfolded, Tavares — racing for the first time in the dark — started making mistakes and came in for a driver change and full service, including new tyres and a full tank of fuel.
Moments later, the repaired Botma/Kruger Ligier blew its motor, so the safety car was deployed while the marshals mopped up the oil.
Sipuka pitted for a quick splash and dash, which gave the Audi duo a clear two-lap lead over the Lategan/Tavares Porsche by flag fall.
The never-say-die attitude of the Backdraft team saw the return of the old Backdraft Slingshot for Mike McLoughlin/Steve Clark.
The car hadn’t ran all weekend and wasn’t set up, but the duo drove the machine hard and fourth place was their reward.
The final round of the SA Endurance Championship is the Killarney 9-Hour on December 9 and 10. — SAES
Aston Martin, Ligier share honours at Aldo Scribante
Stephen and Hill dominate round five of SA Endurance series, Adcock, Jensen and Pitamber rule round six
