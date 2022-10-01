Eastern Cape boxers prepare for Battle of the Giants
By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 01 October 2022
Makhanda professional boxer Mziwoxolo Ndwayana will be out to overthrow East London’s Odwa Gaxa for his Eastern Cape welterweight title on Sunday in what is being labelled as a grudge return bout.
The much-anticipated Battle of the Giants will take place at the Nangoza Jebe Hall in New Brighton...
