Austin rolls back the cricketing years at Vets World Cup
Gqeberha-based cricketer Craig Austin is already looking forward to his next outing with the Zimbabwean national cricket team after representing them at the over-60 Veterans World Cup in Australia recently.
Taking place on the Sunshine Coast, just outside Brisbane, the 12-team competition, saw sides compete in matches of 45 overs, which at that age, can be quite demanding, Austin said this week...
Austin rolls back the cricketing years at Vets World Cup
Sports reporter
Gqeberha-based cricketer Craig Austin is already looking forward to his next outing with the Zimbabwean national cricket team after representing them at the over-60 Veterans World Cup in Australia recently.
Taking place on the Sunshine Coast, just outside Brisbane, the 12-team competition, saw sides compete in matches of 45 overs, which at that age, can be quite demanding, Austin said this week...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer