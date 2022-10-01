×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Austin rolls back the cricketing years at Vets World Cup

Premium
01 October 2022
Amir Chetty
Sports reporter

Gqeberha-based cricketer Craig Austin is already looking forward to his next outing with the Zimbabwean national cricket team after representing them at the over-60 Veterans World Cup in Australia recently.

Taking place on the Sunshine Coast, just outside Brisbane, the 12-team competition, saw sides compete in matches of 45 overs, which at that age, can be quite demanding, Austin said this week...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

ANC's Eskom plan 'belongs on the scrapheap of history': Steenhuisen weighs in ...
Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...

Most Read