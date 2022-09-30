Daniel Ricciardo said his team is "talking to pretty much everyone" about securing a ride on the F1 grid in 2023.
Talking ahead of this weekend's Singapore Grand Prix, Ricciardo said Plan A is to keep racing after his breakup with McLaren at the end of this season. A distant Plan B is taking a year off from racing with an eye toward 2024.
"I'm keen to be part of F1. Of course Plan A would be on the grid, but , I don't want to jump at the first seat available," Ricciardo said on Thursday.
"My team is talking to pretty much everyone and they are having conversations.
".We are doing our due diligence and figuring out what's best. Trying to see beyond next year because I want to be racing, but also don't want to be looking at the next 12 months and not the next 24."
Ricciardo, 33, has eight career wins in F1, most recently at the Italian Grand Prix on September 12 2021.
Daniel Ricciardo‘s team ‘talking to pretty much everyone’ about getting on the grid in 2023
Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images
Daniel Ricciardo said his team is "talking to pretty much everyone" about securing a ride on the F1 grid in 2023.
Talking ahead of this weekend's Singapore Grand Prix, Ricciardo said Plan A is to keep racing after his breakup with McLaren at the end of this season. A distant Plan B is taking a year off from racing with an eye toward 2024.
"I'm keen to be part of F1. Of course Plan A would be on the grid, but , I don't want to jump at the first seat available," Ricciardo said on Thursday.
"My team is talking to pretty much everyone and they are having conversations.
".We are doing our due diligence and figuring out what's best. Trying to see beyond next year because I want to be racing, but also don't want to be looking at the next 12 months and not the next 24."
Ricciardo, 33, has eight career wins in F1, most recently at the Italian Grand Prix on September 12 2021.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer