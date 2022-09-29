Nozipho Bell aiming to floor Tolashe in SA title defence
Premium
By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 29 September 2022
Walmer Township professional boxer Nozipho Bell will take out the frustration of not fighting for almost a year when she defends her SA junior-flyweight title against Cape Town’s Ntombokuqala Tolashe at the Nangoza Jebe Hall in New Brighton on Sunday.
The Battle of the Giants tournament will be staged by the NMB Boxing Promoters’ Association in partnership with the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality and forms part of the Heritage Month celebrations, which embrace cultural diversity...
Nozipho Bell aiming to floor Tolashe in SA title defence
Walmer Township professional boxer Nozipho Bell will take out the frustration of not fighting for almost a year when she defends her SA junior-flyweight title against Cape Town’s Ntombokuqala Tolashe at the Nangoza Jebe Hall in New Brighton on Sunday.
The Battle of the Giants tournament will be staged by the NMB Boxing Promoters’ Association in partnership with the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality and forms part of the Heritage Month celebrations, which embrace cultural diversity...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer