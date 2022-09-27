Wosa, Pirates draw in six-goal thriller

The penultimate weekend of club hockey saw a great matchup in the men’s president’s league at the KC March Astro in Gelvandale between Wosa and the Pirates BlueBeards on Sunday.
The game was a closely-contested 3-3 draw that delighted the small crowd which had braved the cold weather.
Both sides gave a good account of themselves and the game started at a ferocious pace.
It was Pirates’ Jeremy Smith sixth-minute field goal that started a see-saw affair.
Geoffrey Miles of Wosa equalised in the fourth minute of the second chukka with a sensational field goal that nearly took the net off the goals.
Seth Viviers’s strike on the stroke of halftime gave Pirates a 2-1 lead.
The second half did not disappoint and the game never lost its spice and speed.
The third chukka belonged to Wosa, with strikes from Natha Geswindt and Jason van Eden to give Wosa a 3-2 lead going into the final chukka.
Both sides gave it their all to finish their season on a high, and with three minutes remaining on the clock, Jeremy Smith’s second goal equalised for Pirates, forcing the draw.
Results:
Women
President’s League: Pegs A 4 Wosa 1; Gelvandale Panthers 0 OC Academy 3; NMU Gusheretts 0 Pegs A 2; Rhodes 0 Uitenhage Galaxies 6
Second League: St Thomas 0 NMU Mashers 2; PEC Raiders 0 Uitenhage Rockets 5.
Men
President’s League: Old Grey Unicorns 2 Wosa 1; Woodridge Wanderers 4 PEC Aloes 4; Wosa 3 Pirates BlueBeards 3; NMU Gushers 2 Gelvandale Knights 3
First League: St Peters 4 Pirates BlackBeards 1
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
