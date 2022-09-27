St Francis Links to tee off professional summer swing

The Sunshine Tour has announced a strong summer schedule that includes the return of the Nedbank Golf Challenge, Alfred Dunhill Championship and AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, following their Covid-enforced breaks.
The last two months of 2022 will feature a host of tournaments co-sanctioned with the DP World Tour, and with SA’s leading professionals in action, including those who have competed in the LIV Golf series.
November will tee off with the South African PGA Championship at St Francis Links, followed by the 40th anniversary of the iconic Nedbank Golf Challenge at Sun City.
The new Gary and Vivienne Player Invitational will also be played at Sun City in November, in honour of the late Vivienne Player.
The Joburg Open takes place at the end of November at the new host venue of Houghton Golf Club and teeing off a strong run of four DP World Tour co-sanctioned events.
December will see a new era unfold in the South African Open under the title sponsorship of Investec, and to be played at the Blair Atholl Golf and Equestrian Estate.
The Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek returns to the schedule after its cancellation in 2021 due to the Covid-19 travel restrictions imposed upon SA.
The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open also makes its return to the schedule for the first time since 2019, with Mauritius now fully open to international golf again.
The 2022 tournament will be played at the new venue of Mont Choisy Le Golf.
“We’re looking forward to an incredibly exciting end-of-year run of tournaments on the Sunshine Tour,” Sunshine Tour commissioner Thomas Abt said.
“The last few years have been a tremendous challenge as we’ve negotiated all the obstacles around Covid-19.
“I am proud to say that as a Tour we have successfully negotiated probably the most challenging time in our history.
“We’ve increased our schedule and provided even more opportunities and value for our members.
“The main reason we’ve been able to do so is because of the loyalty of our sponsors, who have been unwavering in their support of us.
“We now look to our biggest tournaments and the privilege of being able to play these under ‘normal’ circumstances again with capacity crowds, and to welcome back our leading golfers from their international commitments as we celebrate a full schedule of world-class international golf on our Tour.”
Schedule
November
3-6: South African PGA Championship, St Francis Links
10-13: Nedbank Golf Challenge, Gary Player Country Club Sun City
19-20: Gary and Vivienne Player Invitational, Lost City Golf Course Sun City
24-27: Joburg Open, Houghton Golf Club
December
1-4: Investec South African Open, Blair Atholl Golf and Equestrian Estate
8-11: Alfred Dunhill Championship, Leopard Creek Country Club
15-18: AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, Mont Choisy Le Golf
— Vlismas Media
St Francis Links to tee off professional summer swing
Host of tournaments, co-sanctioned with DP World Tour in store
Image: GALLO IMAGES/SUNSHINE TOUR/CARL FOURIE
