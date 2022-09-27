SA will feature in the opening contest of the 2023 World Cup in India on January 13, taking on Olympic champions Argentina, field hockey’s world governing body FIH said on Tuesday.
The SA men’s team, which finished fourth at the recent Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, are looking to reach the quarterfinals at the 16-team competition staged in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.
They are in Pool A along with Australia and France.
SA face Argentina in the tournament opener at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar and will return there on January 16 to play France. They will go up against Commonwealth Games champions Australia at the new Birsa Munda Arena in Rourkela on January 20.
The competition playoffs begin on January 22 with third-placed sides meeting group runners-up. The victors of those matches will advance to the quarterfinals on January 24 and 25 against the four group winners.
The semifinals are scheduled for January 27 and the final is set for January 29.
Hockey
SA men to open 2023 World Cup against Olympic champions
Sports reporter
Image: Eddie Keogh/Getty Images
SA will feature in the opening contest of the 2023 World Cup in India on January 13, taking on Olympic champions Argentina, field hockey’s world governing body FIH said on Tuesday.
The SA men’s team, which finished fourth at the recent Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, are looking to reach the quarterfinals at the 16-team competition staged in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.
They are in Pool A along with Australia and France.
SA face Argentina in the tournament opener at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar and will return there on January 16 to play France. They will go up against Commonwealth Games champions Australia at the new Birsa Munda Arena in Rourkela on January 20.
The competition playoffs begin on January 22 with third-placed sides meeting group runners-up. The victors of those matches will advance to the quarterfinals on January 24 and 25 against the four group winners.
The semifinals are scheduled for January 27 and the final is set for January 29.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer